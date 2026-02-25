Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Heavy snow expected for Coquihalla Highway, 40 to 60 cm in forecast

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted February 25, 2026 2:55 pm
1 min read
Drivers are being urged to use caution when travelling on the Coquihalla Highway starting Wednesday night into Friday morning. View image in full screen
Drivers are being urged to use caution when travelling on the Coquihalla Highway starting Wednesday night into Friday morning. Geoff Hastings, Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Environment Canada is warning a significant amount of snow is set to fall on the Coquithalla Highway starting Wednesday night.

The organization says that between 40 and 60 centimetres is expected to fall through Friday.

A frontal system is passing through the region, which will bring strong southwesterly winds and instability, Environment Canada says.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

This system will result in a long-duration snowfall and travel will likely be challenging.

Drivers are being urged to check DriveBC before heading out and to make sure they have winter tires and supplies in their vehicle in case they get delayed.

Click to play video: 'Rough ride for Coquihalla drivers'
Rough ride for Coquihalla drivers
© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices