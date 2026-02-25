Heavy snow expected for Coquihalla Highway, 40 to 60 cm in forecast

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada is warning a significant amount of snow is set to fall on the Coquithalla Highway starting Wednesday night.

The organization says that between 40 and 60 centimetres is expected to fall through Friday.

A frontal system is passing through the region, which will bring strong southwesterly winds and instability, Environment Canada says.

This system will result in a long-duration snowfall and travel will likely be challenging.

Drivers are being urged to check DriveBC before heading out and to make sure they have winter tires and supplies in their vehicle in case they get delayed.