Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Two men charged after attempted violent kidnapping in downtown Calgary

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted February 24, 2026 7:05 pm
1 min read
Calgary police have arrested and charged two men with kidnapping and assault, following an incident in downtown Calgary on Feb. 17, believed to be related to organized crime. View image in full screen
Calgary police have arrested and charged two men with kidnapping and assault, following an incident in downtown Calgary on Feb. 17, believed to be related to organized crime. Global Calgary
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Police arrested two men and laid charges after patrol officers interrupted an alleged violent assault and kidnapping in downtown Calgary.

Just before midnight on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, investigators said, a patrol sergeant working downtown saw three men assaulting a person near the intersection of First Avenue and 19 Street S.W.

When the officer challenged the three men, they jumped into a Toyota Camry and fled the scene.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was transported to hospital in stable condition and has since been released.

Officers located a suspect vehicle a short time later and deployed a tire deflation device that brought the vehicle to a stop.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Two suspects attempted to flee on foot but were taken into custody by patrol officers with help from the CPS Canine Unit.

Story continues below advertisement

Investigators believe the alleged assault and attempted kidnapping was a targeted incident and related to an organized crime conflict in Calgary.

Following the arrests, police executed search warrants on multiple vehicles resulting in the seizure of 89 grams of substances believed to be powder and crack cocaine, with a total street value of $5,000.

A 23-year-old Calgary man has been charged with one count each of kidnapping, assault, possession for the purpose of trafficking and obstructing a peace officer.

A second Calgary man, also 22, has also been charged with one count each of kidnapping, assault, possession for the purpose of trafficking and obstructing a peace officer, as well as two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Following his arrest officers discovered he was also wanted on 40 outstanding warrants.

Both of the accused are scheduled to appear in court next on Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton police charge 9 more men in motorcycle gang organized crime case'
Edmonton police charge 9 more men in motorcycle gang organized crime case
Related News
© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices