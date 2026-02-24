Two men charged after attempted violent kidnapping in downtown Calgary

Send this page to someone via email

Police arrested two men and laid charges after patrol officers interrupted an alleged violent assault and kidnapping in downtown Calgary.

Just before midnight on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, investigators said, a patrol sergeant working downtown saw three men assaulting a person near the intersection of First Avenue and 19 Street S.W.

When the officer challenged the three men, they jumped into a Toyota Camry and fled the scene.

The victim, a man in his 20s, was transported to hospital in stable condition and has since been released.

Officers located a suspect vehicle a short time later and deployed a tire deflation device that brought the vehicle to a stop.

Two suspects attempted to flee on foot but were taken into custody by patrol officers with help from the CPS Canine Unit.

Investigators believe the alleged assault and attempted kidnapping was a targeted incident and related to an organized crime conflict in Calgary.

Following the arrests, police executed search warrants on multiple vehicles resulting in the seizure of 89 grams of substances believed to be powder and crack cocaine, with a total street value of $5,000.

A 23-year-old Calgary man has been charged with one count each of kidnapping, assault, possession for the purpose of trafficking and obstructing a peace officer.

A second Calgary man, also 22, has also been charged with one count each of kidnapping, assault, possession for the purpose of trafficking and obstructing a peace officer, as well as two counts of failing to comply with a release order.

Following his arrest officers discovered he was also wanted on 40 outstanding warrants.

Both of the accused are scheduled to appear in court next on Thursday, Feb. 26, 2026.