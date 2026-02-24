B.C. business leaders criticize budget, saying province is in ‘an entrepreneurial drought’

Send this page to someone via email

British Columbia’s 2026 provincial budget is drawing sharply divided reactions, as the government defends tax changes as necessary for long-term growth while business organizations warn they will raise costs and discourage investment.

The Greater Vancouver Board of Trade said the budget will not only affect B.C. residents’ affordability but also their jobs.

“It is clear the government and the business community are not on the same page,” said Bridgitte Anderson, CEO of the Greater Vancouver Board of Trade at a press conference on Tuesday, adding she believes the province does not have a revenue problem, but a spending problem.

Ryan Mitton, director of legislative affairs for the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, said the cost of doing business in B.C. is already too high.

“B.C. is experiencing an entrepreneurial drought,” he said. “More businesses have closed shop or left B.C. than have opened in the last five consecutive quarters.”

Story continues below advertisement

The B.C. construction industry, which employs more than 240,000 workers, is experiencing “an affordability crisis that has turned into a jobs crisis,” Chris Gardner, president and CEO of the Independent Contractors and Businesses Association, said.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

He added that thousands of people across all levels of employment have already been laid off and more layoffs are expected.

“At the subcontractor level, the individuals who wake up every day and build homes and build everything around us, we are seeing layoffs that we have not seen in a generation,” Gardner said.

The budget, released on Feb. 17 and set to take effect in October, will raise PST on many services such as accounting, security and engineering.

When it comes to the housing market, Mike Drummond of the Urban Development Institute warned developers are stepping back. He said the message to builders is clear: “Building in this market is not a priority.”

Drummond added the pipeline of new construction applications is drying up and cautioned the slowdown will affect more than the construction sector, impacting both homeowners and prospective buyers.

2:00 B.C. businesses criticize PST changes

Finance Minister Brenda Bailey defended the budget in a legislative scrum on Tuesday. “We are addressing the government spending issue by reducing the size of the public sector,” she said, adding when it comes to revenue the government is focusing on long-term economic growth in areas such as mining, LNG and biotechnology.

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s really important to recognize that these small changes in taxes allow us to protect the services that everyone in B.C. relies on,” Bailey said.

“We all need a high-functioning health-care system, and we need to make sure kids are having a good experience in their education system, which also helps attract people to work in businesses.”