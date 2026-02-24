Ontario government pressed for action on northern highways after fatal crashes

Send this page to someone via email

Indigenous leaders are calling for urgent government action after a series of fatal accidents on northern Ontario highways, which many have long complained are unsafe in brutal winter conditions.

Over just five days in the north, the Chiefs of Ontario said there were five serious incidents on northern highways, including a crash that killed two members of Constance Lake First Nation and one person from Naotkamegwanning First Nation.

“These tragedies are devastating for our families and our Nations,” Ontario Regional Chief Abram Benedict said in a statement.

“Our people rely on northern highways as lifelines for health care, education, work and supplies. When those roads are unsafe, it is our communities who pay the price.”

The group said the Canadian and Ontario governments need to take “serious action” to improve road safety in the north, including better highway infrastructure, higher licensing standards for truck drivers and more rigorous winter maintenance.

Story continues below advertisement

“The government needs to take serious action on improving the safety of highways in Northern Ontario,” Nishnawbe Aski Nation Grand Chief Alvin Fiddler said in a statement.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Their blatant disregard for the dangerous conditions that people are experiencing cannot continue, or more lives will be lost.”

Representatives of both the federal and provincial governments offered their condolences to those impacted by the string of crashes.

Our thoughts are with the families and communities impacted by the recent collisions in northern Ontario.

“To keep these vital routes reliable year-round, we uphold some of the highest winter maintenance standards in North America, with plows on the road within 30 minutes of a storm and more than 1,400 pieces of equipment working 24/7,” Ontario’s Ministry of Transportation wrote.

A federal spokesperson said they were committed to “strengthening road safety” and reducing accidents involving commercial vehicles.

“At the February 20, 2026 meeting of the Council of Ministers Responsible for Transportation and Highway Safety, ministers discussed road safety and reiterated their commitment to coordinated federal, provincial, and territorial action with improved enforcement, training and licensing,” they wrote.

“They agreed to act collaboratively against non-compliance with labour, tax and safety rules in the commercial trucking industry associated with the ‘Driver Inc.’ model, in which workers who should be treated as employees are being instead labelled as independent contractors.”

Story continues below advertisement