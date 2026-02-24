Tensions high as Halifax mayor, councillors battle over how to balance books

Send this page to someone via email

As the first phase of budget discussions wrap up at Halifax Regional Council, the long, drawn-out ordeal has sparked concerns and even outrage about how debate is coming along.

With constant last-minute motions and votes, one councillor is calling the process “chaotic.”

“We don’t know what’s coming forward at the last minute and some of the things coming forward would have big implications, but they don’t seem to be very well thought through,” said Coun. Kathryn Morse, who represents District 10, on Tuesday.

Last Friday, Mayor Andy Fillmore brought up the idea of reducing municipal wages and compensation costs over the next three years by seven per cent.

Fillmore brought forward a motion to the budget committee to ask for a staff report that would evaluate the impact of doing so.

He reasoned that he wanted to keep property tax increases below the double digits.

“I love the city and I have nothing but the utmost respect and appreciation for our public servants who come in every single day. Yes, because it’s their job, but also yes, because they love this city, too. And that’s what makes this decision so difficult,” he said.

“But our residents aren’t looking for us to avoid the difficult conversations. They’re looking to us to make decisions that make sure our region remains affordable and sustainable, not just this year, but five years from now and 10 years from now.”

The motion was defeated 12-5.

The idea received a strong response from councillors, with many taking issue with the timing and lack of warning for staff to complete this report before the next phase of budget discussions begin in March.

“This is poor judgment,” said Coun. Tony Mancini, who represents District 6, during the meeting Friday.

“I think the motion has merit at the right time. When we’re ready for it, you need to confer with the leaders of the staff on this, the key departments, and with us.”

Meanwhile, Deputy Mayor Patty Cuttell said it was akin to “throwing everything at the wall and trying to figure out what’s going to stick.”

“(It) isn’t a measured, appropriate way to move forward,” she said at Friday’s meeting.

For Fillmore, he insisted he was trying to ensure the municipality remains affordable for everyone.

“I am puzzled that it’s not clear to the majority of our council that we have to make substantial cuts in this year’s budget, but I’ll keep on making the case,” he said Tuesday.

However, Morse says council is indeed taking these concerns seriously, but that process needs to be followed.

“I think the mayor introducing motions at the last minute without notification, without discussion with senior staff. I think that introduces a real element of chaos into the budget process this year,” she said.