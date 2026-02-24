Public health warns of potential Kingston measles exposures

Send this page to someone via email

Southeast Public Health is advising Kingston residents to check their vaccination records after confirming a new case of measles in the community.

The health unit has identified three potential exposure locations in the city between Feb. 9 and Feb. 13 at the following:

GoodLife Fitness (64 Barrack St.) on Feb. 9 from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Queen’s University Kingston Hall (103 Stuart St.) on Feb. 10 from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Metro (310 Barrie St.) on Feb. 13 from 4:45 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Public health officials say anyone who visited these locations during the specified times should verify their immunization status. Immunity generally requires two doses of the measles vaccine or proof of immunity through a lab test. Those born before 1970 are generally presumed immune due to high circulation of the virus during their childhood.

Individuals who are unvaccinated or have only received one dose of the vaccine are instructed to isolate at home for 21 days following their exposure and to contact Southeast Public Health for further direction.

Even vaccinated individuals are urged to monitor for symptoms for a full 21 days. Symptoms typically appear seven to 21 days after exposure and can include a high fever, cough, runny nose, red watery eyes and a red blotchy rash.

Anyone who develops symptoms is asked to stay home and call ahead before visiting a health-care provider or facility so that special precautions can be taken to prevent further spread.

Measles is a highly contagious airborne virus that can survive on surfaces for up to two hours. Infants, pregnant individuals and those with weakened immune systems face a higher risk of severe complications.

For more information or guidance, residents can contact the Southeast Public Health Kingston office directly.