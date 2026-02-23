Two teenagers arrested after East Elmwood homicide

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Two teens are in custody as police are investigating the city’s latest homicide.

It happened on Keenleyside Street in the East Elmwood area of Winnipeg on Saturday just after 5 p.m.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Police say a 20-year-old man was found injured in a residence and taken to hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as Nikolas Bear, a member of Berens River First Nation who had been living in Winnipeg.

Augustine Owen Bear, 18, and Xavier Xander Fiddler, 19, have been charged with manslaughter and aggravated sexual assault.