Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Two teenagers arrested after East Elmwood homicide

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted February 23, 2026 7:03 pm
1 min read
Police arrested two people after Winnipeg's latest homicide on Keenleyside Street. View image in full screen
Police arrested two people after Winnipeg's latest homicide on Keenleyside Street. Hersh Singh/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Two teens are in custody as police are investigating the city’s latest homicide.

It happened on Keenleyside Street in the East Elmwood area of Winnipeg on Saturday just after 5 p.m.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Police say a 20-year-old man was found injured in a residence and taken to hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

The victim has been identified as Nikolas Bear, a member of Berens River First Nation who had been living in Winnipeg.

Trending Now

Augustine Owen Bear, 18, and Xavier Xander Fiddler, 19, have been charged with manslaughter and aggravated sexual assault.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices