Two teenagers arrested after East Elmwood homicide

Two teens are in custody as police are investigating the city’s latest homicide.
It happened on Keenleyside Street in the East Elmwood area of Winnipeg on Saturday just after 5 p.m.
Police say a 20-year-old man was found injured in a residence and taken to hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.
The victim has been identified as Nikolas Bear, a member of Berens River First Nation who had been living in Winnipeg.
Augustine Owen Bear, 18, and Xavier Xander Fiddler, 19, have been charged with manslaughter and aggravated sexual assault.
