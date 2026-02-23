Menu

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Team Canada athletes welcomed home after 21-medal Olympic performance

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted February 23, 2026 11:19 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Team Canada athletes welcomed home after 21-medal Olympic performance'
Team Canada athletes welcomed home after 21-medal Olympic performance
Watch: Team Canada athletes welcomed home after 21-medal Olympic performance
Share

Canadian flags waved and children cheered as Team Canada athletes returned home Monday after capturing 21 medals, including five gold, at the Milano Cortina Olympic Winter Games.

Supporters gathered at airports in Toronto and Montreal, greeting athletes with signs, pom-poms and applause after Canada secured five gold medals along with a series of hard-fought podium finishes.

Canadian ice hockey players Renata Fast, left to right, Natalie Spooner and Ella Shelton speak with media at Pearson Airport in Toronto, on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026. View image in full screen
Canadian ice hockey players Renata Fast, left to right, Natalie Spooner and Ella Shelton speak with media at Pearson Airport in Toronto, on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan

“Feels good, feels good to be back on Canadian soil,” curler Brett Gallant said upon arrival from Milan.

Story continues below advertisement

Gallant was part of Canada’s return to the top of the podium in men’s curling.

“Well it’s been a few years since Canadian men have been at the top of the podium, so it’s nice to accomplish that,” he said.

The women’s hockey team came home with silver. Forward Natalie Spooner said the support from home was felt throughout the tournament.

Click to play video: 'Canada closes out Milano Cortina games with heartbreak and hope'
Canada closes out Milano Cortina games with heartbreak and hope

“We felt so much support from Canada, families and fans across the country and it’s amazing,” she told reporters. “Obviously it was heartbreaking we lost. I thought we had a great game, had our chances and it just didn’t go our way.”

Teammate Sarah Fillier described the championship atmosphere as unforgettable.

“That gold medal game, the building was electric and the coolest environment I’ve ever played in,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

Bobsleigher Keaton Bruggeling, competing in his first Olympics, said the reception back home was overwhelming.

“To have the rallying, feel the pride in the flag, it’s an unbelievable feeling,” he said.

Click to play video: 'Money and medals: Canadian Olympic officials push for more athlete funding'
Money and medals: Canadian Olympic officials push for more athlete funding
Trending Now

In Montreal, speedskater Valérie Maltais returned with three medals and the honour of serving as a flagbearer at the closing ceremony.

“I got really emotional,” she said of the homecoming.

Freestyle skier Mikaël Kingsbury, one of the most decorated mogul skiers in the sport’s history, brought home gold in dual moguls and also carried the Canadian flag.

“To win that in mogul skiing, the first gold medal and the first for Canada, and to be a flag bearer, it was huge,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Back in Toronto, family members waited eagerly for reunions. Marie Spooner said she was proud of her daughter’s effort.

“She has worked very hard to get there,” she said.

Fans lining the arrivals area said the Games helped unite the country.

“It’s nice, it’s unity, bringing people together from all over the country,” one supporter said.

More athletes are expected to return in the days ahead.

Click to play video: 'Reflecting on the 2026 Winter Olympics'
Reflecting on the 2026 Winter Olympics

