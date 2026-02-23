Team Canada athletes welcomed home after 21-medal Olympic performance

See more sharing options

Canadian flags waved and children cheered as Team Canada athletes returned home Monday after capturing 21 medals, including five gold, at the Milano Cortina Olympic Winter Games.

Supporters gathered at airports in Toronto and Montreal, greeting athletes with signs, pom-poms and applause after Canada secured five gold medals along with a series of hard-fought podium finishes.

View image in full screen Canadian ice hockey players Renata Fast, left to right, Natalie Spooner and Ella Shelton speak with media at Pearson Airport in Toronto, on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sammy Kogan

“Feels good, feels good to be back on Canadian soil,” curler Brett Gallant said upon arrival from Milan.

Gallant was part of Canada’s return to the top of the podium in men’s curling.

“Well it’s been a few years since Canadian men have been at the top of the podium, so it’s nice to accomplish that,” he said.

The women’s hockey team came home with silver. Forward Natalie Spooner said the support from home was felt throughout the tournament.

“We felt so much support from Canada, families and fans across the country and it’s amazing,” she told reporters. “Obviously it was heartbreaking we lost. I thought we had a great game, had our chances and it just didn’t go our way.”

Teammate Sarah Fillier described the championship atmosphere as unforgettable.

“That gold medal game, the building was electric and the coolest environment I’ve ever played in,” she said.

Bobsleigher Keaton Bruggeling, competing in his first Olympics, said the reception back home was overwhelming.

“To have the rallying, feel the pride in the flag, it’s an unbelievable feeling,” he said.

In Montreal, speedskater Valérie Maltais returned with three medals and the honour of serving as a flagbearer at the closing ceremony.

“I got really emotional,” she said of the homecoming.

Freestyle skier Mikaël Kingsbury, one of the most decorated mogul skiers in the sport’s history, brought home gold in dual moguls and also carried the Canadian flag.

“To win that in mogul skiing, the first gold medal and the first for Canada, and to be a flag bearer, it was huge,” he said.

Back in Toronto, family members waited eagerly for reunions. Marie Spooner said she was proud of her daughter’s effort.

“She has worked very hard to get there,” she said.

Fans lining the arrivals area said the Games helped unite the country.

“It’s nice, it’s unity, bringing people together from all over the country,” one supporter said.

More athletes are expected to return in the days ahead.