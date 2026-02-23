Alberta to boost doctor spending by 22% as detail of upcoming budget shared

The Alberta government says it plans to increase physician spending by more than 20 per cent in its upcoming 2026 budget.
Premier Danielle Smith said her government will spend $7.7 billion on doctors this coming fiscal year.
It’s one of the first major details to come out of what’s expected to be a budget filled with red ink and a multibillion-dollar deficit.
The government says most of the physician spending will go directly to pay, with $450 million for recruitment efforts.
The Alberta legislature is set to reconvene Tuesday, with the budget to be tabled Thursday.
The return of legislature members comes days after Smith announced a fall referendum on new immigration policies, and a petition seeking to force a vote on the province quitting Canada continues to circulate.
