Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

Kendamil baby formula sold at Costco recalled due to toxin concerns

By Hannah Alberga The Canadian Press
Posted February 23, 2026 3:46 pm
1 min read
Kendamil baby formula
FILE-- A container of Kendal Nutricare Canada Ltd.'s 1049 g infant formula with whole milk is shown in this image provided by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout-Canadian Food Inspection Agency (Mandatory credit)
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says a baby formula sold online and at Costco is being recalled due to concerns of a toxin that can cause food poisoning.

The federal agency says the one-kilogram containers of Kendamil brand infant formula that say “with whole milk” on the label may contain cereulide toxin, which can quickly cause nausea and vomiting.

Cereulide is not destroyed by heat and can survive temperatures that would usually kill bacteria.

The CFIA says no one has reported getting sick and that the recall was triggered by one in another country.

Nestlé and Danone recently issued baby formula recalls due to the possible contamination of the same toxin.

Click to play video: 'Health Matters: ByHeart baby formula recalls all products across the U.S.'
Health Matters: ByHeart baby formula recalls all products across the U.S.

European-based company Kendal Nutricare said cereulide has been recently associated with arachidonic acid oil, a source of Omega 6, and that during a short supply disruption, the company used a different oil supply than usual for two batches of infant formula sold at Costco in Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

Those batches were produced in May 2025 and their codes, 897274 and 888632, can be found on the base of the tin.

Trending Now
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The company says these batches still pass the European safety guidance for cereulide levels in infant formula, but Health Canada has a different standard.

Click to play video: 'Health Matters: Enfamil recalls Nutramigen A+ LGG formula over bacteria tainting concerns'
Health Matters: Enfamil recalls Nutramigen A+ LGG formula over bacteria tainting concerns

Kendamil’s notice states: “Health Canada has requested this precautionary withdrawal of any batches whose ingredient source could in theory be impacted. This is irrespective of lab testing results for the specific batches that demonstrate compliance with strict safety limits set by the scientific community and now being adopted internationally.”

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices