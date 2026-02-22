Menu

4 comments

  1. Brendan
    February 22, 2026 at 3:18 pm

    This is where the Mexican military and Mexican police need to make like El Salvador and start hunting organized crime. Due process is too slow in this situation.

  2. Anonymous
    February 22, 2026 at 3:09 pm

    been there a couple weeks ago, crazy what’s going on now, hope people there get out safe

  3. Brian
    February 22, 2026 at 3:08 pm

    solved ..Canada is sending Carney down to sign a trade deal with the Cartel..

  4. Dennis Brady
    February 22, 2026 at 3:01 pm

    This is the country skid Mark would rather do business with

Canadians urged to shelter in place in Mexican state amid violence

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted February 22, 2026 1:54 pm
1 min read
Mexican drug lord ‘El Mencho’ killed in military operation
WATCH: Aerial footage showed smoke rising over the city following the military operation that killed Nemesio Oseguera, known as ‘El Mencho,’ according to government sources.
Canadians in Puerto Vallarta are being asked to shelter in place as the Canadian government warns violence is escalating in Mexico’s Jalisco state.

Global Affairs Canada issued a notice on its travel advisory page for Mexico on Sunday, warning of violence and roadblocks in the region.

“Criminal groups have set up roadblocks with burning vehicles in several cities in Jalisco State, including in Puerto Vallarta. There have been shootouts with security forces and explosions,” said the notice.

It goes on to say a shelter in place order is in effect in Puerto Vallarta, with all taxi and rideshare services suspended.

Air Canada said in a post on X that it has temporarily suspended operations Sunday to the Puerto Vallarta airport due to an ongoing situation.

A spokesperson for WestJet said it’s carefully monitoring the situation and has diverted seven flights enroute to Puerto Vallarta. It has also cancelled 24 additional flights to and from Puerto Vallarta, Guadalajara, and Manzanillo.

Story continues below advertisement

WestJet added it’s put its flexible/change policy in effect for guests travelling to these cities in the next two days. The airline, as well as Sunwing, are arranging extended stays for guests already at these locations.

Jalisco state Gov. Pablo Lemus Navarro said in a post on social media that federal forces carried out an operation in Tapalpa early Sunday morning, leading to clashes in the area.

Navarro said he had given the order to activate a code red.

He said vehicles have been burned and blocked in some places to hinder the actions of authorities.

People in the state are urged to keep a low profile, follow the advice of local authorities, and monitor local and international media to stay informed, Global Affairs Canada says.

with files from The Associated Press

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

