Sports

Canada trails men’s hockey gold medal final after one period

By Daniel Rainbird The Canadian Press
Posted February 22, 2026 8:18 am
1 min read
Canada's Sidney Crosby (87) and Canada's Mitch Marner (93) walk to the warm-up ahead of a quarterfinal men's hockey game against Czechia at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, on Wednesday, Feb. 18, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
Canada is chasing Olympic gold without its captain.

A physical men’s hockey Olympic final started Sunday morning against the United States without Sidney Crosby, who is out with a lower-body injury.

Six minutes into the first period, Matthew Boldy scored the USA’s first goal of the game on his team’s first shot.

The first period ended with the American men ahead 1-0.

Crosby sat out Canada’s 3-2 comeback win over Finland in Friday’s semifinal after his right leg bent awkwardly on a hit in the quarterfinals against Czechia at the Milan Cortina Games.

Connor McDavid will serve as captain in Crosby’s absence for the second consecutive game.

Crosby is already a two-time Olympic gold medallist. The Pittsburgh Penguins captain scored the famous overtime winner in Canada’s victory over the United States in 2010 and captained the country to another title in 2014.

NHL players did not participate in the 2018 and 2022 Games.

The 38-year-old from Cole Harbour, N.S., had two goals and four assists in four games in Milan. He holds the Canadian NHL-era record of 16 career Olympic points.

Defenceman Josh Morrissey was ruled out with an upper-body injury. The Winnipeg Jets blueliner hasn’t played since the tournament opener in the preliminary round.

Canada holds a 15-game winning streak at NHL-attended games, dating back to a round-robin loss to the U.S. in 2010.

Canada also won last year’s 4 Nations Face-Off — an Olympic appetizer — with an overtime victory in the final against the Americans.

The U.S. thumped Slovakia 6-2 to advance to the gold-medal game at Milano Santagiulia Ice Hockey Arena.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 22, 2026.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

