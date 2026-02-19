Menu

1 comment

  1. Les
    February 19, 2026 at 11:46 am

    This is what happens when the gov’t imports millions of unvetted people from countries with little to nonexistent women’s rights and have no marketable skills.

Canada

‘Record high’: Calls to human trafficking hotline in Canada surge

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted February 19, 2026 11:36 am
1 min read
A person uses a mobile phone in Ottawa in this July 18, 2022, photo. The Canadian Press/Sean Kilpatrick. View image in full screen
A person uses a mobile phone in Ottawa in this July 18, 2022, photo. The Canadian Press/Sean Kilpatrick. The Canadian Press/Sean Kilpatrick
The Canadian Centre to End Human Trafficking says the hotline it operates saw a record high for calls last year.

Calls to the Canadian Human Trafficking Hotline hit more than 5,900 calls nationwide in 2025, a 14 per cent increase from 5,100 calls in 2024, the organization said.

The organization said it has seen a year-over-year rise in calls since its launch in 2019.

The majority of calls to the hotline are regarding sex trafficking accounts but the hotline is also seeing a steady increase in labour trafficking cases.

The centre also said that since launching, trafficking incidents were most frequently documented in the largest provinces, such as Ontario, which ranked the highest for 66 per cent of reported trafficking incidents. Alberta saw 11 per cent, British Columbia nine per cent, and Quebec seven per cent.

Meanwhile, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, the Atlantic provinces and the territories saw the lowest rates.

According to the organization, traffickers often enter people’s lives “appearing warm, caring, and supportive.” And said once trust is established, it can be “weaponized to exert control and enable exploitation.”

Julia Drydyk, executive director of the Canadian Centre to End Human Trafficking, said popular portrayals of human trafficking often emphasize kidnappings and physical restraint but that it is a depiction that distorts how trafficking typically occurs.

“In reality, trafficking rarely begins with force,” Drydyk said. “It starts with grooming, manipulation, and the slow erosion of someone’s choices.”

“That’s why trafficking can happen in plain sight. The control isn’t always visible, but it’s real.”

