Arctic winds push south through the Prairies, bringing snow and frigid temperatures

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Winter is taking another icy cold stab at the country’s heartland.

Environment Canada is tracking a chilling, windy weather system from the Northwest Territories through Alberta and Saskatchewan and into southern Manitoba.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Cold temperatures continue, with much of the northern regions feeling like -40 C.

From central Saskatchewan to southern Manitoba, the forecast shifts to blowing snow.

Roughly 25 to 35 cm of snow is expected, with gusting winds of 80 kph likely.

Both the cold and the snow are expected to linger until early Thursday morning.