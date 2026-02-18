Menu

Canada

Arctic winds push south through the Prairies, bringing snow and frigid temperatures

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 18, 2026 9:04 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'February winter storm hits Saskatchewan'
February winter storm hits Saskatchewan
WATCH: February winter storm hits Saskatchewan
Winter is taking another icy cold stab at the country’s heartland.

Environment Canada is tracking a chilling, windy weather system from the Northwest Territories through Alberta and Saskatchewan and into southern Manitoba.

Cold temperatures continue, with much of the northern regions feeling like -40 C.

From central Saskatchewan to southern Manitoba, the forecast shifts to blowing snow.

Roughly 25 to 35 cm of snow is expected, with gusting winds of 80 kph likely.

Both the cold and the snow are expected to linger until early Thursday morning.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

