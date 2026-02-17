Menu

Video link
Headline link
Sports

Canada’s Jacobs secures playoff spot at Olympics

By Gregory Strong The Canadian Press
Posted February 17, 2026 3:40 pm
1 min read
Canada's Brad Jacobs in action during the men's curling round-robin session against Britain at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy on Feb. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair). View image in full screen
Canada's Brad Jacobs in action during the men's curling round-robin session against Britain at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy on Feb. 17, 2026. (AP Photo/Fatima Shbair).
CORTINA D’AMPEZZO – Canada’s Brad Jacobs defeated Great Britain’s Bruce Mouat 9-5 on Tuesday to secure a men’s curling playoff spot at the Winter Olympics.

Jacobs and his Calgary-based team of Marc Kennedy, Brett Gallant and Ben Hebert scored three points in the seventh end and followed with back-to-back singles.

Switzerland’s Yannick Schwaller was in first place at 7-0 and Canada was next at 6-1.

The top four teams in the 10-team draw will advance to the semifinals on Thursday night.

Canada will play Joel Retornaz of host Italy on Wednesday afternoon and Norway’s Magnus Ramsfjell on Thursday morning.

The gold-medal game will be played Saturday at Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2026.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

