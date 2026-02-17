Canada’s Jacobs secures playoff spot at Olympics

CORTINA D’AMPEZZO – Canada’s Brad Jacobs defeated Great Britain’s Bruce Mouat 9-5 on Tuesday to secure a men’s curling playoff spot at the Winter Olympics.
Jacobs and his Calgary-based team of Marc Kennedy, Brett Gallant and Ben Hebert scored three points in the seventh end and followed with back-to-back singles.
Switzerland’s Yannick Schwaller was in first place at 7-0 and Canada was next at 6-1.
The top four teams in the 10-team draw will advance to the semifinals on Thursday night.
Canada will play Joel Retornaz of host Italy on Wednesday afternoon and Norway’s Magnus Ramsfjell on Thursday morning.
The gold-medal game will be played Saturday at Cortina Curling Olympic Stadium.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 17, 2026.
