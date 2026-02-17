Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Prairies to see plummeting temperatures, heavy snow as winter returns

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 17, 2026 9:30 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Much of Alberta could see 10 to 30 cm of snow this week'
Much of Alberta could see 10 to 30 cm of snow this week
WATCH: Much of Alberta could see 10 to 30 cm of snow this week
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Winter is making a comeback on the Prairies, with cold temperatures and heavy snow in the forecast.

Environment Canada says parts of southern Saskatchewan are under an orange snowfall warning, with an area stretching from Prince Albert to Estevan expecting up to 35 centimetres of snow by Thursday morning.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The weather office also says a blowing snow advisory is in effect for much of southern Saskatchewan, with wind gusts forecast to reach up to 70 kilometres an hour.

Southern and western Manitoba are also expecting heavy snow, with 15 to 20 centimetres possible.

Trending Now

The blast of winter is also set to hit Alberta with as much as 25 centimetres of snow for much of the province.

Environment Canada says travel will be challenging and people should prepare for quickly changing road conditions.

Advertisement
© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices