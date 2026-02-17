Prairies to see plummeting temperatures, heavy snow as winter returns

Send this page to someone via email

Winter is making a comeback on the Prairies, with cold temperatures and heavy snow in the forecast.

Environment Canada says parts of southern Saskatchewan are under an orange snowfall warning, with an area stretching from Prince Albert to Estevan expecting up to 35 centimetres of snow by Thursday morning.

The weather office also says a blowing snow advisory is in effect for much of southern Saskatchewan, with wind gusts forecast to reach up to 70 kilometres an hour.

Southern and western Manitoba are also expecting heavy snow, with 15 to 20 centimetres possible.

The blast of winter is also set to hit Alberta with as much as 25 centimetres of snow for much of the province.

Environment Canada says travel will be challenging and people should prepare for quickly changing road conditions.