Trial for man accused of killing 5 in Winnipeg rooming house set to begin

A jury trial for a man accused of fatally shooting five people in a Winnipeg rooming house nearly three years ago is scheduled to begin Tuesday.

Police responded to the multi-unit building in the city’s West Broadway neighbourhood in November 2023.

Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene, and two others died in hospital.

The fifth, who had been in hospital since the shooting, died last year.

Jamie Felix, who was 32 at the time of his arrest in 2023, faces five counts of second-degree murder.

He has pleaded not guilty.

The victims were identified as: Crystal Beardy, 34; her sister Stephanie Beardy, 33; Melelek Lesikel, 29; Dylan Lavallee, 41; and Shawn Marko, 56.

The trial is scheduled to run for four weeks in front of Court of King’s Bench Justice Alain Huberdeau.