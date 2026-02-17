Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Trial for man accused of killing 5 in Winnipeg rooming house set to begin

By Brittany Hobson The Canadian Press
Posted February 17, 2026 9:23 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Langside shooting suspect, now in custody, was on court release: Winnipeg police'
Langside shooting suspect, now in custody, was on court release: Winnipeg police
RELATED - Langside shooting suspect, now in custody, was on court release: Winnipeg police – Dec 1, 2023
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A jury trial for a man accused of fatally shooting five people in a Winnipeg rooming house nearly three years ago is scheduled to begin Tuesday.

Police responded to the multi-unit building in the city’s West Broadway neighbourhood in November 2023.

Two victims were pronounced dead at the scene, and two others died in hospital.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The fifth, who had been in hospital since the shooting, died last year.

Jamie Felix, who was 32 at the time of his arrest in 2023, faces five counts of second-degree murder.

Trending Now

He has pleaded not guilty.

The victims were identified as: Crystal Beardy, 34; her sister Stephanie Beardy, 33; Melelek Lesikel, 29; Dylan Lavallee, 41; and Shawn Marko, 56.

Story continues below advertisement

The trial is scheduled to run for four weeks in front of Court of King’s Bench Justice Alain Huberdeau.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices