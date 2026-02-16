Menu

Canada

One person injured, dog dead after suspected arson at Windsor, Ont., home

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 16, 2026 5:30 pm
1 min read
A Windsor Police Service logo is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. View image in full screen
A Windsor Police Service logo is seen in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby
One person is injured after police say he jumped out of a second-floor window to escape a fire in Windsor, Ont., that left a dog dead and two other pets missing.

Windsor police say they are investigating the Sunday night fire as a suspected arson.

They say emergency crews were called shortly before 10 p.m. to a house fire on Byng Road.

Police say a male occupant who jumped out of the building was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

They say a dog died and a cat was rescued, but the whereabouts of two other pets are unknown.

Investigators are asking nearby residents to check surveillance and dashcam footage for suspicious activity.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

