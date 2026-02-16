One person injured, dog dead after suspected arson at Windsor, Ont., home

One person is injured after police say he jumped out of a second-floor window to escape a fire in Windsor, Ont., that left a dog dead and two other pets missing.
Windsor police say they are investigating the Sunday night fire as a suspected arson.
They say emergency crews were called shortly before 10 p.m. to a house fire on Byng Road.
Police say a male occupant who jumped out of the building was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening.
They say a dog died and a cat was rescued, but the whereabouts of two other pets are unknown.
Investigators are asking nearby residents to check surveillance and dashcam footage for suspicious activity.
