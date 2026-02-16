One person injured, dog dead after suspected arson at Windsor, Ont., home

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

One person is injured after police say he jumped out of a second-floor window to escape a fire in Windsor, Ont., that left a dog dead and two other pets missing.

Windsor police say they are investigating the Sunday night fire as a suspected arson.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

They say emergency crews were called shortly before 10 p.m. to a house fire on Byng Road.

Police say a male occupant who jumped out of the building was taken to hospital to be treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

They say a dog died and a cat was rescued, but the whereabouts of two other pets are unknown.

Investigators are asking nearby residents to check surveillance and dashcam footage for suspicious activity.