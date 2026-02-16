Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Canada’s Sarault wins 1,000m short-track silver

By The Canadian Press The Canadian Press
Posted February 16, 2026 7:09 am
1 min read
Canada's Courtney Sarault wins the women's 1,000 metre short track speedskating semi-finals ahead of Italy's Arianna Fontana and Italy's Elisa Confortola at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, on Monday, February 16, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
Canada's Courtney Sarault wins the women's 1,000 metre short track speedskating semi-finals ahead of Italy's Arianna Fontana and Italy's Elisa Confortola at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, on Monday, February 16, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

MILAN – Canada’s Courtney Sarault won silver in the women’s 1,000-metre short-track speedskating final for her third medal at the Milan Cortina Olympics on Monday.

Sarault finished in one minute 28.523 seconds. The Netherlands’ Xandra Velzeboer (1:28.437) grabbed gold, while South Korea’s Kim Gilli (1:28.614) earned bronze.

Sarault, from Moncton, became just the third-ever medallist for Canada in the women’s 1,000. Nathalie Lambert (1994) and Kim Boutin (2018) also earned silver in the event.

Related Videos
Click to play video: '‘You have to be confident’: Canada’s Grondin speaks silver medal win in Men’s Snowboard Cross'
‘You have to be confident’: Canada’s Grondin speaks silver medal win in Men’s Snowboard Cross
Story continues below advertisement

Sarault already had a silver in the mixed team relay and bronze in the 500.

Trending Now
Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The short-track speedskater held the lead for the first six of nine laps when Velzeboer passed her, and Gilli went into second shortly after with two laps left. Turning the corner for the final lap, Sarault overtook Gilli but couldn’t pass Velzeboer near the end.

In the men’s 5,000-metre relay, William Dandjinou, Steven Dubois, Maxime Laoun and Félix Roussel secured Canada’s spot in Friday’s final following a dramatic race that saw several falls during one exchange. Italy, South Korea and the Netherlands will join Canada to compete for the top spot in the finals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 16, 2026.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices