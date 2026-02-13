Saskatchewan Polytechnic backtracks on program move for current students

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan Polytechnic says students in Saskatoon will not be required to relocate 250 km to Regina following a recent program decision that drew concern for many.

The institution confirmed this week that students entering the second year of the electronic systems engineering technology (ESET) program will be able to continue their studies in Saskatoon.

The update comes after first-year students were informed last month that their program would be moved to Regina this fall – a change that would have required them to transfer to a campus more than 250 kilometres away.

The university originally stated that “If some choose to pursue other options and not move to Regina, the program will still be delivered to a smaller cohort.”

However, the decision was backtracked after a statement issued Friday stated that they would continue allowing current ESET students to complete the program in Saskatoon.

Saskatchewan Polytechnic said the original decision was part of broader academic program adjustments tied to financial pressures.

“Saskatchewan Polytechnic recently took the necessary step to implement academic program adjustments to address a financial shortfall resulting from changes in federal immigration policies and to support long term program sustainability,” the statement said.

The school said earlier plans had called for Saskatoon-based students entering year two to complete their program in Regina, but that decision has since been reversed.

“This week, Sask Polytech informed students that year two of their program will continue in Saskatoon; they will not be required to relocate to complete their studies,” the statement said.

The institution added that details will be shared with students as they are finalized and said student success remains its top priority.

The reversal follows concerns raised by students who said the relocation would create financial and personal challenges.

“It feels disrespectful in a way. I feel like I’m not being viewed as a person, but I’m being viewed as a number,” said Krei Carlson, a first-year ESET student.

Saskatchewan Polytechnic previously said it would not accept new applications for the program ahead of the September 2026 intake as it prepares to move the ESET program from Saskatoon to Regina effective September 2027.

The Saskatchewan Ministry of Advanced Education told Global News that post-secondary institutions operate autonomously and make their own staffing and programming decisions.

“These operational matters are not directed by the Government of Saskatchewan or the Ministry of Advanced Education,” the ministry said.

– With files from Global News’ Vanessa Tiberio