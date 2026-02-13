Nearly 200 charges laid in Mississauga break-and-enter investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Peel Regional Police say nearly 200 charges have been laid following an investigation into a series of commercial break-and-enters in Mississauga.

In a statement, police said the searches resulted in the arrest of two young offenders and the recovery of more than $50,000 worth of stolen property.

More than 35 incidents were reported between November 2025 and January 2026, with businesses across the city targeted.

Investigators allege multiple vehicles were used during the offences, including a silver 2007 Acura RDX and a 2009 Hyundai Elantra.

Officers executed four search warrants on Feb. 10 at three Mississauga homes and one vehicle.

Items seized included jackets, shoes, perfumes and cosmetic products.

“Break and enters have a real and lasting impact on residents and local businesses, and no one should feel unsafe in their own community,” said Deputy Chief Marc Andrews in a statement.

The first accused faces 83 charges, including break-and-enter offences, disguise with intent, possession of break-and-enter tools and mischief over $5,000. The second accused faces 71 similar charges.

Police say both young offenders were held for bail hearings.

A third young offender has been identified and is wanted in connection with the investigation. They are facing 36 charges.

In total, the three accused face 190 charges.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the identities of the young persons cannot be released.