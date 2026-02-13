‘Extreme traffic’: Police say Toronto rally on Saturday could exceed 200K people

Toronto police have issued a warning for a rally that’s expected in the city’s north end on Saturday, where “attendance may exceed 200,000 people.”
The force said the Feb. 14 rally is co-ordinated as part of the Global Day of Action to support Iran’s Lion and Sun Revolution.
It will involve a 3.8-kilometre march that starts at Yonge Street and Steeles Avenue and will head south, concluding at Yonge Street and North York Boulevard, just north of Sheppard Avenue.
“If you’re in the neighbourhood, please plan ahead as significant traffic delays are expected,” police said, warning the number of attendees could be in the hundreds of thousands.
Police have implemented several road closures and parking restrictions in the area:
- Yonge Street, from Steeles Avenue to Sheppard Avenue – No Parking between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.
- North York Boulevard, from Yonge Street to Beecroft Road – No Parking between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.
- Beecroft Road, from Park Home Avenue to North York Boulevard – No Parking between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.
- North York Boulevard will be closed from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., from Yonge Street to Beecroft Road and will be available to local traffic only through Beecroft Road
- Yonge Street will be closed fully from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., from Steeles Avenue to North York Boulevard (northbound and southbound lanes)
- Northbound Yonge Street will be closed fully from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., from North York Boulevard to Sheppard Avenue
- Eastbound and Westbound traffic on Steeles Avenue from Willowdale Avenue to Hilda Avenue will be restricted to local traffic only
- Eastbound and Westbound traffic on Finch Avenue from Doris Avenue to Beecroft Road will be restricted to local traffic only
- Southbound traffic on Yonge Street, north of Steeles Avenue (York Region), will be diverted onto Eastbound and Westbound Steeles Avenue
- Traffic in areas surrounding Yonge Street, from Steeles Avenue to Sheppard Avenue, will be restricted to local traffic only
The TTC has also made some adjustments.
Buses will be on detour in the area, specifically Bus 97.
Police said Sheppard Station is the recommended point of egress.
“Due to the high volume of foot traffic expected outside North York Centre Station, access to that station will be limited and monitored for safety and security reasons,” police said. “Staggered station closures will be implemented as needed to manage crowd levels and maintain safe conditions on subway platforms.”
Police said extreme traffic and transit delays are expected on Saturday between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m.
“All travellers are strongly urged to bypass the area entirely to avoid severe congestion. Alternate routes should be prioritized to ensure timely arrival at your destination.”
