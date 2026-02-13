Poulin practises ahead of women’s quarterfinals

MILAN – Marie-Philip Poulin was on the ice for Canada’s practice Friday.
The superstar centre’s status for her country’s first elimination game of the women’s hockey tournament at the Milan Cortina Olympics also still remains a question mark.
Poulin grabbed her right knee after taking an awkward hit into the boards during Canada’s 5-1 preliminary round victory over Czechia on Monday.
The 34-year-old played part of the ensuing power play, but quickly headed back to the bench and didn’t return.
Poulin then missed Tuesday’s 5-0 loss to the United States and could also only look on during Thursday’s 5-0 victory over Finland.
Canada faces Germany in the quarterfinals Saturday. Poulin said “we’ll see” when asked about her availability.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2026.
