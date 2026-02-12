Menu

World

Maduro remains Venezuela’s ‘legitimate president,’ acting president said

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted February 12, 2026 9:50 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Why Venezuela’s crisis is fuelling uncertainty in Colombia'
Why Venezuela’s crisis is fuelling uncertainty in Colombia
Venezuela's crisis is being watched closely by neighbouring Colombia, which has taken in more Venezuelan refugees than any other country over the past decade. Jeff Semple reports from Bogotá on what it all means for Colombian President Gustavo Petro ahead of an election, and how Petro has butted heads with U.S. President Donald Trump – Jan 15, 2026
Venezuela’s acting president said Nicolás Maduro remains the country’s ‘legitimate’ leader, despite being held in the U.S. on charges of federal drug trafficking and narco-terrorism.

“I can tell you President Nicolás Maduro is the legitimate president,” Venezuela’s Delcy Rodriguez said in an NBC News interview.

Maduro pleaded not guilty to the charges in January.

With the comments, Rodriguez is continuing to make the case that last month’s U.S. operation to capture Maduro last was a violation of Venezuelan sovereignty even as the Trump administration says she’s cooperating with their effort to overhaul Venezuela’s vast oil industry.

U.S. forces whisked Maduro and his wife to New York to face drug conspiracy charges. Rodriguez in the interview said the Maduros are “innocent.”

Rodriguez met with Energy Secretary Chris Wright on Wednesday in Caracas.

Wright is expected to meet with government officials, oil executives and others during a three-day visit to the South American country.

Click to play video: 'New Venezuelan leader spoke to Trump administration for months before U.S. removed Maduro: reports'
New Venezuelan leader spoke to Trump administration for months before U.S. removed Maduro: reports

Wright’s visit comes as the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump continues to lift sanctions to allow foreign companies to operate in Venezuela and help rebuild the nation’s most important industry. It follows last month’s enactment of a Venezuelan law that opened the nation’s oil sector to private investment, reversing a tenet of the self-proclaimed socialist movement that has ruled the country for more than two decades.

“I bring today a message from President Trump,” Wright told reporters as he stood next to Rodríguez with flags from both countries behind them.

“He is passionately committed to absolutely transforming the relationship between the United States and Venezuela, part of a broader agenda to make the Americas great again, to bring our countries closer together, to bring commerce, peace, prosperity, jobs, opportunity to the people of Venezuela.”

Rodríguez was sworn into her new role after the brazen Jan. 3 seizure of then-President Nicolás Maduro in a U.S. military attack in Caracas. She proposed the overhaul of the country’s energy law after Trump said his administration would take control of Venezuela’s oil exports and revitalize the ailing industry by luring foreign investment.

Rodríguez on Wednesday acknowledged that Venezuela’s relationship with the U.S. has had “highs and lows” but said both countries are now working on a mutually benefiting “energy agenda.”

“Let diplomatic dialogue … and energy dialogue be the appropriate and suitable channels for the U.S. and Venezuela to maturely determine how to move forward,” she said.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

