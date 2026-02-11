Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Education

Quebec delays implementation of new French curriculum to September 2027

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 11, 2026 11:36 am
1 min read
Quebec Education Minister Sonia Lebel responds to the Opposition during question period at the legislature in Quebec City, Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot. View image in full screen
Quebec Education Minister Sonia Lebel responds to the Opposition during question period at the legislature in Quebec City, Thursday, Feb. 5, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jacques Boissinot. jqb
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Quebec is delaying the rollout of its new French curriculum in elementary and secondary schools by one year.

Education Minister Sonia LeBel says the new program will instead launch across the network in September 2027.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Employees in the education sector had criticized the original timeline as being rushed, after the new curriculum had been tested in 55 classrooms last September.

LeBel said the extra year will give the Education Department more time to analyze results from the 55 pilot projects and properly train staff.

Trending Now

The new program emphasizes daily reading and writing, with a stronger focus on Quebec culture, and includes interactive activities like debates and role-playing.

It also includes updated vocabulary requirements and mandatory cultural outings for students.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices