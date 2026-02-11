Quebec delays implementation of new French curriculum to September 2027

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Quebec is delaying the rollout of its new French curriculum in elementary and secondary schools by one year.

Education Minister Sonia LeBel says the new program will instead launch across the network in September 2027.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Employees in the education sector had criticized the original timeline as being rushed, after the new curriculum had been tested in 55 classrooms last September.

LeBel said the extra year will give the Education Department more time to analyze results from the 55 pilot projects and properly train staff.

The new program emphasizes daily reading and writing, with a stronger focus on Quebec culture, and includes interactive activities like debates and role-playing.

It also includes updated vocabulary requirements and mandatory cultural outings for students.