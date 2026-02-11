Quebec delays implementation of new French curriculum to September 2027

Quebec is delaying the rollout of its new French curriculum in elementary and secondary schools by one year.
Education Minister Sonia LeBel says the new program will instead launch across the network in September 2027.
Employees in the education sector had criticized the original timeline as being rushed, after the new curriculum had been tested in 55 classrooms last September.
LeBel said the extra year will give the Education Department more time to analyze results from the 55 pilot projects and properly train staff.
The new program emphasizes daily reading and writing, with a stronger focus on Quebec culture, and includes interactive activities like debates and role-playing.
It also includes updated vocabulary requirements and mandatory cultural outings for students.
