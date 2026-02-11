Menu

Sports

Cooper declines to reveal Canada’s starting goalie

By Joshua Clipperton The Canadian Press
Posted February 11, 2026 10:45 am
1 min read
Canadian goaltender Jordan Binnington looks up ice during practice at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics in Milan on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. View image in full screen
Canadian goaltender Jordan Binnington looks up ice during practice at the 2026 Milan Cortina Winter Olympics in Milan on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. NSD/
MILAN – Jon Cooper is keeping his cards close to the chest.

The head coach of Canada’s men’s national team declined to name his starting goaltender for the country’s opener against Czechia at the Milan Cortina Olympics following Wednesday’s practice — some 24 hours before its NHL stars return to the sporting world’s biggest stage.

Jordan Binnington, the much-criticized netminder who again rose to the occasion at last year’s 4 Nations Face-Off tournament, had one of the nets for the majority of an hour-long session.

Darcy Kuemper and Logan Thompson share duties at the other end.

Binnington won the Stanley Cup in 2019 with the St. Louis Blues and was terrific in the 4 Nations final, but has struggled this season in the NHL.

Kuemper also hoisted hockey’s holy grail in 2022 when he was with the Colorado Avalanche, while Logan Thompson has been one of the league’s best statistical goaltenders over the last two seasons with the Washington Capitals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2026.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

