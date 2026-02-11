Cooper declines to reveal Canada’s starting goalie

See more sharing options

MILAN – Jon Cooper is keeping his cards close to the chest.

The head coach of Canada’s men’s national team declined to name his starting goaltender for the country’s opener against Czechia at the Milan Cortina Olympics following Wednesday’s practice — some 24 hours before its NHL stars return to the sporting world’s biggest stage.

Jordan Binnington, the much-criticized netminder who again rose to the occasion at last year’s 4 Nations Face-Off tournament, had one of the nets for the majority of an hour-long session.

Darcy Kuemper and Logan Thompson share duties at the other end.

Binnington won the Stanley Cup in 2019 with the St. Louis Blues and was terrific in the 4 Nations final, but has struggled this season in the NHL.

Kuemper also hoisted hockey’s holy grail in 2022 when he was with the Colorado Avalanche, while Logan Thompson has been one of the league’s best statistical goaltenders over the last two seasons with the Washington Capitals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 11, 2026.