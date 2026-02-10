Fireball lights up Alberta sky

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on X

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A fireball fell across the western Alberta skyline early Tuesday morning.

People saw it, heard it and even felt it.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Experts from the Telus World of Science are encouraging witnesses to report their sightings so someone can potential find it.

Sarah Komadina has more in the video above.