Science

Fireball lights up Alberta sky

By Sarah Komadina Global News
Posted February 10, 2026 9:36 pm
1 min read
Fireball lights up Alberta sky
A fireball fell across the western Alberta skyline early Tuesday morning.

People saw it, heard it and even felt it.

Experts from the Telus World of Science are encouraging witnesses to report their sightings so someone can potential find it.

Sarah Komadina has more in the video above.

