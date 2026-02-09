Saskatoon organizations show split opinions on proposed intersection design

One of Saskatoon’s most dangerous intersections is 51st and Millar, with 161 collisions in the last five years. As such, the city has proposed changes to its design, including blocking left-turning lanes into the McDonald’s and Wendy’s as well as adding sidewalks along Millar Avenue.

However, there are concerns about how the new features on Millar would affect surrounding businesses.

“They had concerns around access to their property, truck-turning radiuses for deliveries and things like that because it’s a larger infrastructure — that’s the transportation vehicles that are going into these businesses to help stock their equipment and so on,” said Keith Moen, executive director of NSBA, speaking on what businesses in the area had to say.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Moen adds that while the intersection is dangerous, he wants more thought gone into how traffic concerns will be handled.

“We think it’s a bigger project than what is currently required,” Moen said. “The fact is that they’re looking at two pathways, one along each side (of Millar Avenue), and we’re not even sure how much they’re going to be used, and that’s a lot of money to be putting towards it, so we think that there’s a better way to look at spending the money.”

Story continues below advertisement

But not everyone is opposed to the changes. Saskatoon Cycles agrees the intersection is hazardous and says it could be more accessible to all modes of transportation.

“This intersection is extremely inhospitable to anybody who’s not driving a car or a truck. It’s as if there’s a sign saying, ‘You are not welcome here,'” said Jason Hanson, communications manager for Saskatoon Cycles.

“I don’t think the city wants that, we don’t want that, and I don’t think most of the businesses in this area want that, either. We want to have a city that’s just inclusive for everybody, regardless of what kind of mode of transportation you have.”

The decision on the intersection improvement plan has been deferred to allow city administration to engage with businesses that would be affected. Talks are expected to begin again in the next few months.

Watch above for more on the mixed reactions about the proposed intersection changes.