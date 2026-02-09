Menu

Canada

Saskatoon organizations show split opinions on proposed intersection design

By Ashley Beherns Global News
Posted February 9, 2026 9:39 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'spilt opinions on intersection design proposal'
spilt opinions on intersection design proposal
WATCH: Organizations in the city are having mixed reactions regarding the proposal redesign the intersection of 51st and Millar Avenue. Some say businesses are worried the new features will negatively affect them while others hope the redesign will improve all modes of transportation.
One of Saskatoon’s most dangerous intersections is 51st and Millar, with 161 collisions in the last five years. As such, the city has proposed changes to its design, including blocking left-turning lanes into the McDonald’s and Wendy’s as well as adding sidewalks along Millar Avenue.

However, there are concerns about how the new features on Millar would affect surrounding businesses.

“They had concerns around access to their property, truck-turning radiuses for deliveries and things like that because it’s a larger infrastructure — that’s the transportation vehicles that are going into these businesses to help stock their equipment and so on,” said Keith Moen, executive director of NSBA, speaking on what businesses in the area had to say.

Moen adds that while the intersection is dangerous, he wants more thought gone into how traffic concerns will be handled.

“We think it’s a bigger project than what is currently required,” Moen said. “The fact is that they’re looking at two pathways, one along each side (of Millar Avenue), and we’re not even sure how much they’re going to be used, and that’s a lot of money to be putting towards it, so we think that there’s a better way to look at spending the money.”

But not everyone is opposed to the changes. Saskatoon Cycles agrees the intersection is hazardous and says it could be more accessible to all modes of transportation.

“This intersection is extremely inhospitable to anybody who’s not driving a car or a truck. It’s as if there’s a sign saying, ‘You are not welcome here,'” said Jason Hanson, communications manager for Saskatoon Cycles.

“I don’t think the city wants that, we don’t want that, and I don’t think most of the businesses in this area want that, either. We want to have a city that’s just inclusive for everybody, regardless of what kind of mode of transportation you have.”

The decision on the intersection improvement plan has been deferred to allow city administration to engage with businesses that would be affected. Talks are expected to begin again in the next few months.

