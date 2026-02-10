Clothing retailer Eddie Bauer will begin liquidation sales

Send this page to someone via email

Clothing company Eddie Bauer will begin the process of closing its Canadian doors and launching liquidation sales as part of its bankruptcy proceedings.

Eddie Bauer LLC, the operator of the brand’s North American stores, provided a statement to Global News that states the clothing retailer “will conduct liquidation sales at its stores while continuing to pursue an ongoing sale process to conduct an expeditious, value-maximizing going concern sale of all or part of its store operations.”

It was also stated that “in the event of a sale, the Retail Company [Eddie Bauer] may depart from a full wind down of operations to facilitate a going-concern transaction.”

Eddie Bauer LLC also announced Monday that it has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in the U.S. and will be looking to make a similar filing in Canada.

Retail and outlet stores in the U.S. and Canada will “remain open and continue serving customers as the retail company begins its process of winding down certain stores.”

According to Eddie Bauer’s website, there are 31 Canadian locations currently open, with more than half located in Ontario.