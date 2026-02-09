WestJet to suspend 3 U.S. routes from Vancouver due to ‘notable decline’ in demand

Send this page to someone via email

WestJet will suspend three routes from Vancouver to the United States this summer due to a “notable decline in transborder travel demand throughout 2025,” the organization said.

The company will suspend service between Vancouver and Boston, Vancouver and San Francisco and Vancouver and San Diego, starting in April, as part of their summer schedule.

“We made timely decisions to modify our network to stay aligned with where Canadians want to go, reducing our full-year transborder flying by close to 10 per cent, with a 15 per cent reduction in what were historically peak travel times for the U.S.,” WestJet said in a statement.

“We see no indication that this trend will change in the foreseeable future and have made further reductions to our transborder network in 2026, including the suspension of service between Vancouver and Boston, San Francisco and San Diego.”

WestJet says that demand for domestic, Latin America, Caribbean, transatlantic and transpacific destinations remains strong; therefore, it has increased capacity on routes Canadians want to fly, which includes flights between Vancouver and Halifax.

The move comes as travel between Canada and the U.S. remains down.

Return trips to the United States were down almost 24 per cent year-over-year in November, which continues a trend from the same month in 2024.

“The World Travel and Tourism Council said that the U.S. is projected to lose about $12.5 billion in international visitor spending in 2025, which is a massive number and the U.S. was the only country out of 184 in the study they did that had a decline in international visitor spending last year,” travel expert Claire Newell told Global News.