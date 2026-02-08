Nanaimo tugboat break-in suspect arrested for 3rd time in a week

Send this page to someone via email

A suspect released on bail twice in as many days following his arrest in connection with a tugboat break-in that triggered a standoff with Nanaimo RCMP on Feb. 1, has been arrested again.

Court records indicate Marcel Alvin Fontaine, 44, appeared before a Justice of the Peace on Saturday after he was taken into custody for allegedly breaching his release order in Nanaimo on Friday.

Fontaine’s bail hearing was adjourned until Monday, when another Crown counsel application to revoke his bail is also scheduled.

One week ago, RCMP said a man barricaded himself inside a tugboat moored off Cameron Island, and refused to leave the vessel.

Police said the incident began around 2:45 p.m. on Feb. 1, when the suspect attempted to steal items from Thrifty Foods at Port Place Mall. A short time later, the same individual was seen boarding the tugboat, ‘Trend D Foam.’ After the Emergency Response Team, a K9 unit, and RCMP negotiators were called out, the suspect was arrested at approximately 5:30 p.m.

Upon reviewing surveillance footage, tugboat owner Andrew Reynolds learned the same individual had been onboard his vessel a day earlier.

During what Reynolds described as a wild 30-hour stay, the intruder showered, cooked himself a meal, smoked what appeared to be drugs, and engaged in bizarre, destructive behaviour.

“He was running around the salon area, kicking, karate chopping, doing strange things, climbing on tables,” Reynolds told Global News.

Twenty-four hours in, Reynolds said the suspect noticed the surveillance system and smashed both the wheelhouse and cabin cameras before throwing them overboard.

On Feb. 2, Fontaine was released on $200 bail after being charged with break and enter of a boat, mischief by breaking one of the boat’s windows, and breaching an undertaking by going to Port Place Mall.

Reynolds said the suspect returned to the dock shortly after his release.

“I turned around, looked up to the boardwalk and he was right on the hand rail staring me down,” he recalled.

Fontaine was arrested again and charged with breaching his release order.

The BC Prosecution Service said Crown counsel sought to detain Fontaine and made an application to revoke his original bail

On Feb. 3, Fontaine was released by the court on $250 bail, with changes to his conditions – including staying 100 metres away from Reynolds’ vessel.

According to Alberta Justice, Fontaine has an extensive history with the courts in that province.

Between Oct. 1, 2025 and Jan. 20, six Alberta arrest warrants were issued for Fontaine on charges including failing to comply with probation, possessing a controlled substance, possessing a firearm weapon in a vehicle, breach of probation, failing to appear for prints, mischief, failing to attend court, causing a disturbance by screaming, and food, beverage and accommodation fraud.

Fontaine is also charged with assaulting three people with a weapon at Nanaimo’s Port Place Mall on Dec. 23, 2025.

RCMP allege he assaulted or tried to assault staff at Thrifty Foods, stole items and obstructed the attending officer.

Fontaine, who has no fixed address, remains in custody.