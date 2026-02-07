Rob Lantz wins leadership race, will be next P.E.I. premier

Send this page to someone via email

Rob Lantz will become the next premier of Prince Edward Island after winning the Conservative party leadership at its convention Saturday.

Lantz ran against Mark Ledwell for the top role and won by over 300 votes, eking out 53 per cent with 2,895 votes. Ledwell, considered an underdog for much of the campaign, managed 2,542 votes, or 46 per cent.

There were 5,437 votes cast out of 6,132 eligible voters, or 87 per cent, a record high number for the party.

Lantz had been named the party’s interim leader and interim premier in February 2025, following the resignation of Dennis King after nearly six years in power.

Lantz stepped down in December to run for permanent party leader and was replaced by Bloyce Thompson, who was sworn into office that month.

Ledwell, who is a lawyer and business leader, has been a longtime party member and announced his intention to run for the leadership in May.

The party’s convention is being held at the Eastlink Centre in Charlottetown.