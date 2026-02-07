Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘Doesn’t make sense’: Union files labour complaint over federal 4-day in-office mandate

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted February 7, 2026 3:22 pm
1 min read
The Public Service Alliance of Canada says it has filed an unfair labour practice complaint over Ottawa’s new in-office mandate, warning the move will hurt workers’ mental health and disrupt public services. View image in full screen
The Public Service Alliance of Canada says it has filed an unfair labour practice complaint over Ottawa’s new in-office mandate, warning the move will hurt workers’ mental health and disrupt public services. Adrian Wyld/ CP
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The Public Service Alliance of Canada says it has filed an unfair labour practice complaint in response to the federal government’s new in-office mandate, signalling a growing fight over remote work rules.

The union says the complaint was filed with the Federal Public Service Labour Relations and Employment Board after learning some federal employees could be required to work in-office for up to four days a week.

“It was shocking to find out that deputy heads would be letting employers know that they would be mandated in office for four days,” said PSAC national president Sharon DeSousa.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

DeSousa said the policy ignores evidence showing remote work benefits both employees and taxpayers.

She cited Statistics Canada data from 2019 to 2023 that found remote-capable federal workers were more productive and that hybrid work could save the government an estimated $6 billion by getting rid of lease holds and buildings that should have been decommisioned.

Story continues below advertisement

“It doesn’t make any sense,” she said. “It actually works, and it’s actually cheaper.”

Trending Now

The union also warned of growing mental health concerns among public servants.

“The mental health of those workers is already impacted, and now with four days in the office, their mental health has been impacted greatly,” DeSousa said.

She added that increased commuting, traffic congestion and the lack of permanent workspaces would add stress and reduce work-life balance, while ongoing workforce adjustment notices could further disrupt services.

PSAC says additional legal and labour actions are being considered as negotiations continue.

With files from Global News’ Jillian Piper

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices