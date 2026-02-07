‘Doesn’t make sense’: Union files labour complaint over federal 4-day in-office mandate

Send this page to someone via email

The Public Service Alliance of Canada says it has filed an unfair labour practice complaint in response to the federal government’s new in-office mandate, signalling a growing fight over remote work rules.

The union says the complaint was filed with the Federal Public Service Labour Relations and Employment Board after learning some federal employees could be required to work in-office for up to four days a week.

“It was shocking to find out that deputy heads would be letting employers know that they would be mandated in office for four days,” said PSAC national president Sharon DeSousa.

DeSousa said the policy ignores evidence showing remote work benefits both employees and taxpayers.

She cited Statistics Canada data from 2019 to 2023 that found remote-capable federal workers were more productive and that hybrid work could save the government an estimated $6 billion by getting rid of lease holds and buildings that should have been decommisioned.

“It doesn’t make any sense,” she said. “It actually works, and it’s actually cheaper.”

The union also warned of growing mental health concerns among public servants.

“The mental health of those workers is already impacted, and now with four days in the office, their mental health has been impacted greatly,” DeSousa said.

She added that increased commuting, traffic congestion and the lack of permanent workspaces would add stress and reduce work-life balance, while ongoing workforce adjustment notices could further disrupt services.

PSAC says additional legal and labour actions are being considered as negotiations continue.

– With files from Global News’ Jillian Piper