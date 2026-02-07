P.E.I. PC members to elect new leader, premier

Send this page to someone via email

CHARLOTTETOWN – Members of Prince Edward Island’s Progressive Conservative party will today choose a new leader who will become the province’s next premier.

Rob Lantz and Mark Ledwell are the two candidates up for the job.

Lantz had been named the party’s interim leader and interim premier in February 2025, following the resignation of Dennis King after nearly six years in power.

Lantz stepped down in December to run for permanent party leader and was replaced by Bloyce Thompson, who was sworn into office that month.

Ledwell, who is a lawyer and business leader, has been a longtime party member and announced his intention to run for the leadership in May.

The party’s convention is being held at the Eastlink Centre in Charlottetown, where voting is set to begin at 11 a.m., with the winner scheduled to be announced at 3:45 p.m.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 7, 2026.