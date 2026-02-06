Another youth arrested in N.S. hockey hazing investigation, RCMP say

Send this page to someone via email

A fourth youth has been charged in connection with a hazing incident involving a Nova Scotia hockey team.

The RCMP announced the charges against the youth on Friday, a day after announcing charges against three others on the Truro-based team.

“We believe there may be other victims who’ve not yet come forward,” Staff Sgt. Marc Rose said in a news release.

“Our priority is the safety and well‑being of anyone affected by these serious offences, and we remain focused on thoroughly advancing this investigation. We understand that coming forward can be difficult. If there are others who’ve been harmed, we want them to know they’ll be heard, supported, and treated with respect. They can reach out to us safely and at a pace that feels right for them.”

According to RCMP, on Jan. 30, a youth reported being assaulted during a private team gathering in October 2025.

Of the three youths arrested Tuesday, police said one is facing multiple charges, including sexual assault with a weapon, sexual assault and assault with a weapon. The second youth has been charged with sexual assault with a weapon, sexual assault and assault with choking. The third youth is facing a single charge of sexual assault with a weapon.

The fourth youth has been charged with sexual assault and assault with choking.

Mike Field, executive director with Hockey Nova Scotia, told Global News Thursday that it informed the RCMP and Hockey Canada’s Independent Third Party when it learned of the allegations.

“The youth team in the Truro area has been suspended while the matter is under investigation. As this process is ongoing, and to protect the privacy of those involved, we are unable to provide further details at this time,” Field said in a statement.

“The safety of our members and our community is our top priority.”

Athletes Empowered, an organization dedicated to safety for youth in sport, told Global News in a statement that it is “disturbed” by the news.

“For too long, hazing has been minimized, normalized, or dismissed as ‘team bonding,’ despite the very real harm it causes. When these behaviours are tolerated or ignored, they create conditions in which abuse thrives and escalate,” it said Thursday.

“We continue to call on sport authorities, government leaders, and community members to take meaningful action to challenge abusive cultures, strengthen accountability, and work collectively to ensure sport is a place of safety, dignity, and respect for all young people.”

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Colchester County District RCMP at 902-893-6820. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.