Canada

3 youths arrested in N.S. hockey hazing investigation, facing sexual assault charges

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted February 5, 2026 10:13 am
2 min read
A closeup of the end of a hockey stick and puck on the ice. View image in full screen
FILE - RCMP say three young people have been arrested and are facing sexual assault charges after an investigation into hazing incidents involving a hockey team in the Truro, N.S., area. . Francis Black/Getty Images
RCMP say three young people have been arrested and are facing sexual assault charges after an investigation into hazing incidents involving a hockey team in the Truro, N.S., area.

According to RCMP, a youth reported being assaulted during a private team gathering in October 2025. The report was made Jan. 30.

“The Colchester County District RCMP Community Action Team immediately began an investigation, which included statements from multiple witnesses,” RCMP said in a Thursday release.

“Investigators gathered information indicating offences had occurred at other locations and that these incidents involved other victims and witnesses.”

In a statement, Staff Sgt. Marc Rose, district commander of Colchester County District RCMP, said police’s priority was the well-being of the youths involved and “we ensured investigators with specialized training in interviewing children and youth were engaged.”

Investigators believe there may be other victims who have not come forward, including some who may live outside of Colchester County.

The three youths were arrested on Tuesday.

Police say one youth is facing sexual assault with a weapon, sexual assault and assault with a weapon charges. The second youth is facing sexual assault with a weapon, sexual assault and assault with choking charges. The third youth is facing a single charge of sexual assault with a weapon.

“We recognize how painful and distressing this is for the youths who’ve been harmed, their families, the wider community,” Rose said.

“We know some people may find it difficult to disclose what has happened. If there are other victims, we want them to know we’ll listen, we’ll support them, and we’ll take their experiences seriously. They can come forward safely and at their own pace.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Colchester County District RCMP at 902-893-6820. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

