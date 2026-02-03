Edmonton city council votes to rezone Century Park lands to boost development

Send this page to someone via email

For roughly two decades, the housing development potential at Century Park in south Edmonton has sat largely unrealized but now, work could finally get underway after city council agreed to the latest developer’s request to rezone the land.

The Capital Line LRT currently terminates at Century Park along 111 Street near 23 Avenue, where for the past 25 years various ideas have been floated about turning the lands of the former Heritage Mall that closed in 2001 into a transit-oriented development.

While some condos have been built around the edges of the land, the real estate market tanked during the 2008 global financial crisis and the economics for the original plans dried up, leaving much of the original vision unfulfilled.

The original plan for the site also called for a 1,200-stall city-owned parkade to be built at the cost of $60 million, but it was eliminated by the council of the day due to rising costs.

The vacant surface lot was instead used for many years by the City of Edmonton as a 1,200-stall park and ride lot, which proved popular with commuters and university students and was often full daily.

In 2017, the city rezoned the land in anticipation of a high-density, mixed-use urban village being constructed and the free parking began to be scaled back.

That city council approved a 3,995-unit residential development pitched by ProCura Real Estate Services. That proposal was nearly twice as ambitious as the original stalled development that never came to fruition in the early 2000s.

Just over five years ago, the former developer took the land back and the city built the Heritage Valley park and ride lot several kilometres away on the south side of Anthony Henday Drive, where the LRT is now being extended to.

But for the most part, construction did not get underway and the land has sat fenced off.

K&H Developments invested in the lot half a decade ago before gaining full ownership of the site in January 2025. It already has one apartment-style, 300-unit building on site called Century Gardens.

View image in full screen Renderings from K&H Developments of its plans for Century Park in south Edmonton. B&A Studios

The company has big plans to finally build out the site to eventually contain 2,500 housing units and is working with B&A Studios on the project.

However, K&H wants the current zoning changed, saying it would simplify the process and reduce construction costs, which company president Craig Haan said have skyrocketed since the pandemic.

“Getting rid of some of the prescriptiveness in the DC2 zoning is going to allow us to create more efficient structures, which will allow us to develop the site quicker,” he told Global News in advance of a public hearing on the matter.

The Blackfalds-based company submitted a proposal to Edmonton city council to rezone the land, allowing developers to advance to the next phase of building.

On Tuesday, city council voted unanimously in favour of rezoning the area from the current Direct Control Zone (DC2) to Century Park Mixed Use Zone (CPMU) and Century Park Transition

Zone (CPT).

The developer says that will allow them to create and commit to a master plan for moving forward.

View image in full screen Renderings from K&H Developments of its plans for Century Park in south Edmonton. B&A Studios

K&H Development says it has plans to begin construction on a 250-unit building in September, and aims to break ground on a second housing complex in April 2027.

“Our family is hoping to have this site fully developed out within the next 8-10 years,” Haan said.

— With files from Erik Bay and Katherine Ludwig, Global News