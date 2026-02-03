BC Conservative interim leader accuses NDP of ignoring crime, disorder in Kelowna

Send this page to someone via email

At Sweat Studios in Kelowna, B.C., there is compassion for those down and out and frustration when it comes to those who insist on causing problems.

“We’re all trying to just live harmoniously and there’s got to be some way to that we can, you know, figure it out,” said Kristian Matis, the owner of Sweat Studios.

But when it comes to running a business, ongoing property damage, break-ins and thefts are taking their toll.

“We’ve had windows broken…luckily only two times but there have been other attempts to gain access in the back,” Matis said.

Fed up with crime and social disorder, more and more business operators have been going public in recent months, amplifying calls for help.

“Running a business by itself is challenging with the economy…and then we also have, you know, added hurdles with the current crime situation downtown,” Matis said.

The interim leader of the B.C. Conservatives was in Kelowna on Tuesday, calling out the NDP government over the issues.

“You can go across this province and these issues are existing in almost every community, but right here in Kelowna, it seems to be getting worse, not better,” said Trevor Halford.

Halford accused the government of “pretending” the problems don’t exist.

“Whether it’s addiction crisis, mental health, there’s vandalism going on right now, small businesses are crying out for support and the NDP is MIA,” Halford said.

Last Tuesday, the city held a public forum to address the business concerns with officials announcing several initiatives, such as a CCTV registry to help with investigations and a rebate program for security enhancements.

“The municipality can only do so much, you know, and a lot of the things that they’re doing is focused on preventing the crime, empowering business owners to prevent crime, which should not be the business owner’s responsibility,” said Kristina Loewen, Conservative MLA for Kelowna Centre. “We really need the support of the province.”

The Minister of State for Community Safety and Integrated Services told Global News the province is taking action.

Terry Yung pointed to new Community Safety and Targeted Enforcement Program (C-STEP) as the most recent example.

C-STEP allows police to strengthen operations that address street crimes, such as robbery, shoplifting, theft and property damage.

“We know there’s more work to do, obviously, but we’re working directly to provide police additional resources to tackle street of disorder and support safer communities,” Yung said.

One of the more urgent requests being made of the province is for more Crown prosecutors in Kelowna.

Both the city’s mayor and the president of B.C. Crown Counsel Association have said the region is in need of at least five, if not 10 more to keep up with demand.

“Since 2024 there’s an additional $40 million invested, a 28 per cent increase since 2022 year after year,” Yung said.

But Yung couldn’t say how that funding is distributed and in what regions.

Matis is at least encouraged the problems are finally getting some attention and would like to see it turn into much-needed action.

“It’s come to a head. I am somewhat hopeful,” he said.

Loewen and her Conservative counterparts are also set to host their own public forum.

It takes place on Thursday, Feb. 5 at the Revelry Food and Music Hub starting at 6 p.m.