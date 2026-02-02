Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

B.C. forestry review calls for system to be razed, rebuilt, with a focus on trust

By Ashley Joannou The Canadian Press
Posted February 2, 2026 3:42 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'New task force to help B.C.’s forestry sector'
New task force to help B.C.’s forestry sector
FILE: A new task force is being formed in hopes of giving B.C.'s forestry sector a boost. The industry is facing hefty tariffs from the U.S. and has warned it is struggling and needs the federal and provincial governments to step in. Richard Zussman has more. – Nov 3, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A government-commissioned review of forestry in British Columbia is calling for the system to be razed and rebuilt with a focus on trust and transparency about the state of the province’s forests, shifting away “from managing harvest volumes to managing lands.”

The final report from the Provincial Forestry Advisory Council says trust has been eroded by inconsistent forest data controlled largely by industry and government, and calls for the creation of a transparent forest inventory based on laser measurements with a new independent body to manage the information.

The report says there also needs to be an arm’s-length assessment of high-value old-growth trees to reduce conflict and ensure everyone is working from the same reliable data.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

If left within government, the report says the changes won’t happen thanks to obstacles like election cycles, fragmented mandates and resistance to change.

The authors of the report, who include a former chief forester, industry representatives and academics, say the province needs to change the way it allots trees, allowing decisions to be made by individual regions, outside the provincial government.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

They say the report comes at a pivotal moment when boom-and-bust cycles have seen increasing declines, ecological degradation, and eroding trust.

Click to play video: '‘Forestry is a Solution’ campaign'
‘Forestry is a Solution’ campaign
© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices