Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

13-year-old Australian boy makes ‘superhuman’ swim to save stranded family

By Rachel Goodman Global News
Posted February 2, 2026 3:35 pm
3 min read
Western Australia holiday destinations, white sand beaches, Busselton attractions, landscapes, children safe, scenic jetties. View image in full screen
File photo: A sand beach in Western Australia. Getty Images
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A 13-year-old Australian boy is being praised for completing a heroic four-hour swim to save his mother and siblings from being swept out to sea in Western Australia, state police said in a statement on Monday.

The family was on vacation in Quindalup, on Geographe Bay, about 250 kilometres south of Perth, on Friday, when strong winds blew their inflatable paddleboards and a kayak offshore.

The boy attempted to paddle back to shore in his kayak before it began taking on water, so he swam four hours back to the beach in fading daylight, where he alerted authorities that his two siblings and mother were stranded.

Naturaliste Marine Rescue commander Paul Bresland told the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) that the boy’s 47-year-old mother, 12-year-old brother and eight-year-old sister were found at about 8:30 p.m. on Friday, clinging to a paddleboard about 14 kilometres offshore.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Saved at sea: Stranded sailor and dog rescued after weeks adrift'
Saved at sea: Stranded sailor and dog rescued after weeks adrift

Bresland said the boy’s efforts were “superhuman.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“He swam in, he reckons, the first two hours with a life jacket on,” he said.

“And the brave fella thought he’s not going to make it with a life jacket on, so he ditched it, and he swam the next two hours without a life jacket,” Bresland told the Australian outlet.

Naturaliste Volunteer Marine Rescue Group, which aided in the rescue effort, told the BBC, “The bravery, strength and courage shown by this family were extraordinary, especially the young fella who swam four kilometres to raise the alarm.”

Once he reached land, a multi-agency effort was launched to rescue the boy’s family members, comprising WA Water Police, local volunteers and a helicopter.

Story continues below advertisement

A volunteer marine rescue vessel was directed to their location, and all three were successfully rescued and returned to shore, police confirmed.

Trending Now

Insp. James Bradley said the incident should serve as a reminder of how quickly conditions at sea can shift and of the importance of taking safety precautions.

“This incident is a reminder that ocean conditions can change rapidly. Thankfully, all three people were wearing lifejackets, which contributed to their survival,” he said. “The actions of the 13-year-old boy cannot be praised highly enough — his determination and courage ultimately saved the lives of his mother and siblings.”

Bresland said the boy’s description of the colour of the kayak and paddleboards was crucial in directing a successful search effort.

“Within an hour, we found the kayak,” Bradley told ABC.

He said the family had kept themselves afloat in rough seas for hours before they were rescued, and that the mother managed to keep the other two children safe with the help of the paddleboard.

“Physically, she just said, ‘I’m struggling, I can’t,’ but she just said they’re looking her in the eye, and she just kept going and kept them together,” Bresland added.

The trio were assessed by St John WA paramedics before being conveyed to Busselton Health Campus for medical assessment.

Story continues below advertisement

ABC said the family was discharged from the hospital over the weekend and visited the rescue crews who saved their lives to thank them for their efforts.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices