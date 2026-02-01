Earliest launch date for Artemis II set for Feb. 8 after cold weather delay: NASA

Send this page to someone via email

he earliest possible launch date for the Artemis II rocket to carry Canadian astronaut Jeremy Hansen around the moon is scheduled for Feb. 8.

NASA said cold weather and winds that blew through Florida and the Kennedy Space Center in the last several days led to the adjusted timeline.

They said the adjustment will position the space agency for success, as the weather was expected to “violate launch conditions.”

On Monday, crews will conduct a simulated launch, known as a wet dress rehearsal, to make sure they are prepared for launch day.

Hansen, who hails from London, Ont., will serve as mission specialist during Artemis II, becoming the first non-American to travel beyond low Earth orbit, marking a historic achievement for Canada.

Artemis II will be the first crewed mission to the moon since 1972 — the year of the final Apollo mission.

“While NASA will wait to set a launch date until teams have reviewed the outcome of the wet dress rehearsal, Friday, Feb. 6, and Saturday, Feb. 7, are no longer viable opportunities,” NASA said in a statement.

“Any additional delays would result in a day for day change.”

After the roughly 10-day mission, the craft is expected to splash down in the Pacific Ocean.