Could Coronation Park be one of Edmonton’s last big recreation centres for a while?

Just a few days into opening and the Coronation Park Sports and Recreation Centre is already proving popular not just with Edmontonians, but athletes from around the world.

But it might be a while until Edmonton sees another brand-new facility approved.

After a soft launch earlier in the week, the Coronation Park Sports and Recreation Centre had its grand opening on Friday. The moment is more than 15 years in the making.

“I was so emotional, I know that community has been waiting such a long time for this facility to open,” said ward Anirniq councillor Erin Rutherford.

“It’s one of those spaces that we’ve designed intentionally for all ages and stages of life and all athletic abilities. I think that because of the design, because you can literally look up and see world-class athletes, it’s going inspire the next generation.”

What Edmontonians are looking up and seeing is the facility’s most notable feature, a 250-metre Category A velodrome. It is the only facility with this track in Western Canada, and one of three in Canada.

“It’s never been done before, and I think it’s going to come up and it’s going pay off in spades over the next 20 years,” said Stephen Bourdeau, CEO of World Triathlon Edmonton.

“That idea and that concept just puts Edmonton on the map, it really does. The international sports community, especially for cycling and triathlon, but even more so for the hosting community, now sees Edmonton as a destination.”

Coronation Park Sports and Recreation Centre officially opens

The $153-million facility features a wide range of amenities, including a bouldering wall, urban court, a fitness centre and more. It’s also connected to the Peter Hemingway Aquatic Centre.

Coronation Park is also marked as the only indoor triathlon training centre in North America.

“Being internationally recognized for this space means we will be able to attract athletes from across the world, participants and visitors from across the world who come to watch these athletes perform,” said Andrew Knack, mayor of Edmonton.

That’s already proving true, with bookings leading up to the Los Angeles 2028 Summer Olympics.

“We actually have the Australian national track cycling team, the German national track cycling team, and even the U.S. national track cycling team are going to be here in Edmonton training ahead of LA 2028,” said Bourdeau.

Mayor Knack says these are the types of facilities the council looks to invest in.

Another similar centre is the Lewis Farms Facility and Park.

It’s currently under construction in the city’s west end and is anticipated to be completed by 2028. It will feature a community recreation centre, public library and district park.

The busy Coronation facility, just off 111 Avenue and 142 Street near Westmount Mall and Ross Sheppard High School, is a great sign for council.

But when it comes to building another one like it — there isn’t the budget.

“We always have to be aware of the financial realities of the city, and we might not be able to build some large-scale rec centres over the next little while, but to continue to build local recreation centres,” said Knack.

“For the next four-year budget cycle, if we’re being realistic, we’re not going to see a large-scale rec centre being built or approved — but that doesn’t mean we’ll never do these spaces.” Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "For the next four-year budget cycle, if we're being realistic, we're not going to see a large-scale rec centre being built or approved — but that doesn't mean we'll never do these spaces."

Although with the help of partners, like those that made the Coronation Park Recreation Centre possible, it could help get smaller projects online.

Rutherford said the new facility shows Edmontonians the economic development potential.

“We’ve opened up Edmonton for events and sporting opportunities that will bring in tourism, that will bring in people spending money dollars in our local economy,” she said.

So it does have a real economic impact, and I think going forward, when we can find our opportunities to partner that have both a community benefit and economic benefit, we’re gonna create win-win situations.”