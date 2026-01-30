Menu

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Virginia warehouse sale to ICE won’t proceed, B.C.-based Jim Pattison group says

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted January 30, 2026 1:37 pm
1 min read
Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, including one wearing a 'Not ICE' face covering, walk near their vehicles on Jan. 15, 2026, in Richfield, Minn. View image in full screen
Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents, including one wearing a 'Not ICE' face covering, walk near their vehicles on Jan. 15, 2026, in Richfield, Minn. (AP Photo/Adam Gray)
The sale of a Virginia warehouse to Immigration and Customs Enforcement will not proceed, according to a statement from Jim Pattison Developments.

The organization has been facing backlash since it was announced that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security was in the process of buying a building owned by Jim Pattison Developments to use as an ICE processing facility.

Records show that Pattison bought the building in Ashland, Va., for roughly $10.4 million in 2022.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In a statement on Wednesday, Jim Pattison Developments said it completed construction of the building in early 2024, but when operating needs changed, the property was publicly listed for lease or sale, and an offer was accepted to sell the building to a U.S. government contractor.

“Some time later, we became aware of the ultimate owner and intended use of the building,” the organization stated.

Story continues below advertisement

The sale has now been cancelled.

Click to play video: 'Jim Pattison Group responds to deal with ICE'
Jim Pattison Group responds to deal with ICE
© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

