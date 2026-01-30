Virginia warehouse sale to ICE won’t proceed, B.C.-based Jim Pattison group says

Send this page to someone via email

The sale of a Virginia warehouse to Immigration and Customs Enforcement will not proceed, according to a statement from Jim Pattison Developments.

The organization has been facing backlash since it was announced that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security was in the process of buying a building owned by Jim Pattison Developments to use as an ICE processing facility.

Records show that Pattison bought the building in Ashland, Va., for roughly $10.4 million in 2022.

In a statement on Wednesday, Jim Pattison Developments said it completed construction of the building in early 2024, but when operating needs changed, the property was publicly listed for lease or sale, and an offer was accepted to sell the building to a U.S. government contractor.

“Some time later, we became aware of the ultimate owner and intended use of the building,” the organization stated.

The sale has now been cancelled.