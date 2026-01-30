Menu

Economy

Saskatchewan aluminum deposit a ‘possible game changer’ for supply chain: report

By Aaron D'Andrea Global News
Posted January 30, 2026 12:04 pm
An aluminum deposit in east central Saskatchewan contains so much of the critical mineral that it’s a “possible game changer” for North American supply chains.

The Canadian Energy Metals Corp. (CEM) made that comment in a news release Thursday when it announced the results of its Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) of the mine.

The deposit, dubbed the Thor Project by CEM, is a discovery of possible global significance, the organization said.‍

“This PEA confirms that the Thor Project is a possible game changer for North America’s aluminum supply chain,” said Christopher Hopkins, president and chief executive officer of CEM, in the release.

“In our world, anything that moves products, transmits power or stores energy uses aluminum. We have established a world-leading, secure source of alumina right here in Saskatchewan. Our next focus is to engineer a demonstration facility while moving Thor towards commercialization.”

The PEA mineral resource estimate includes a measured and indicated resource of 49.5 billion tonnes, containing 6.8 billion tonnes of alumina, with an inferred resource of 86.6 billion tonnes.

CEM’s PEA financial model contemplates a surface mining and processing operation with an average throughput of 16.5 million tonnes per year of ore feed, supporting alumina production of 1.8 million tonnes per year over a 25-year project life.

‍Economic assumptions include initial capital expenditures of US$6.3 billion and operating costs of US$1.6 billion. The modelled internal rate of return (IRR) is 72 per cent (after-tax) and the net present value of cash flows is US$72.3 billion (discounted at 10 per cent after-tax).

‍“Based on current projections and assumptions more fully described in the PEA, if developed and commercialized, the Thor Project has the potential to create an entirely new processing and value-added industry for Saskatchewan and North America,” the release reads.

“The construction and operations could support high-paying jobs, royalty and tax revenues, and spur regional economic growth for decades.”

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said the province’s pro-mining investment policies position it with a “substantial” geological advantage.

‍“We’re excited about the prospect of a new alumina industry setting up shop in our province, where people are ready for more jobs and investment from around the world,” he said in the release.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

