Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Trending

Luigi Mangione will not face death penalty in federal trial, judge rules

By Rachel Goodman Global News
Posted January 30, 2026 10:53 am
1 min read
Luigi Mangione appears in Manhattan Criminal Court, Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, in New York. View image in full screen
Luigi Mangione appears in Manhattan Criminal Court, Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, in New York. AP Photo/Seth Wenig, Pool
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Luigi Mangione will not face the death penalty for allegedly killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, a U.S. judge ruled on Friday.

District Judge Margaret Garnett dismissed a federal murder charge against Mangione, finding that it was technically flawed. Garnett left in place stalking charges that carry a maximum punishment of life in prison.

Mangione, 27, pleaded not guilty to federal and state murder charges. The state charges also carry the possibility of life behind bars.

Click to play video: 'Luigi Mangione has terrorism charges dropped'
Luigi Mangione has terrorism charges dropped
Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Mangione is accused of killing Thompson, who was gunned down on a New York City street in December 2024.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Jury selection in Mangione’s federal case is scheduled to begin on September 8. The state trial is yet to be scheduled.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

— With files from the Associated Press

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices