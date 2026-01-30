Luigi Mangione will not face death penalty in federal trial, judge rules

See more sharing options

Luigi Mangione will not face the death penalty for allegedly killing UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, a U.S. judge ruled on Friday.

District Judge Margaret Garnett dismissed a federal murder charge against Mangione, finding that it was technically flawed. Garnett left in place stalking charges that carry a maximum punishment of life in prison.

Mangione, 27, pleaded not guilty to federal and state murder charges. The state charges also carry the possibility of life behind bars.

Mangione is accused of killing Thompson, who was gunned down on a New York City street in December 2024.

Jury selection in Mangione’s federal case is scheduled to begin on September 8. The state trial is yet to be scheduled.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

— With files from the Associated Press