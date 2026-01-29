Menu

Lifestyle

A Saskatchewan woman is $18 million richer after lottery win

By Sania Ali Global News
Posted January 29, 2026 7:30 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Sask. woman wins $18 million in lottery'
Sask. woman wins $18 million in lottery
WATCH: A woman is $18 million richer through Sask. Lotteries and she already has plans on how to use the money.
Cora Cuthbert is taking home $18 million after becoming Saskatchewan’s first jackpot winner of the year.

What started as a seemingly regular day at work took a unexpected turn after Cuthbert scanned her Lotto ticket on the Lotto Spot app. She couldn’t believe what the app was telling her — that she was a millionaire.

After speaking to her coworkers, she decided to head to her local pharmacy, who confirmed the win.

The 55-year old woman has been a health-care aid for many years and is looking forward to spending time with family and pursuing her long-term goals.

She hopes to travel, shop and get into production to tell stories about First Nations Canadians.

“I want to be more involved in that because we need to get to get more of our stories out there,” says Cuthbert.

Amongst all the commotion, Cuthbert can’t help but think of her dad, who passed in June. He used to buy lottery tickets and Cuthbert continued the tradition by incorporating it into her own life.

More details in the video above.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

