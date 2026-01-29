Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘I would not pick a fight,’ Bessent warns Carney ahead of CUSMA talks

By Fatima Hussein The Associated Press
Posted January 29, 2026 8:19 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Carney refutes Bessent, says he did not walk back his Davos comments to Trump'
Carney refutes Bessent, says he did not walk back his Davos comments to Trump
WATCH ABOVE: Carney refutes Bessent, says he did not walk back his Davos comments to Trump
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent on Wednesday warned Prime Minister Mark Carney that his recent public comments against U.S. trade policy could backfire going into the formal review of the Canada-U.S.-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA).

Exceptions under the trade deal, known as USMCA in the U.S., protect Canada from the heaviest impacts of U.S. President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Carney used a high-profile speech last week at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland to condemn economic coercion by great powers on smaller countries and since then he has as since sparred with Trump and Bessent about related trade issues. Trump on Saturday threatened to impose a 100 per cent tariff on goods imported from Canada over a trade deal Carney is pursuing with Beijing.

“I would not pick a fight going into USMCA to score some cheap political points — either you’re working for your own political career or you’re working for the Canadian people,” Bessent said during a CNBC interview.

Story continues below advertisement

“I’ve seen what happens when a technocrat tries to pivot and become a politician.” Bessent added, in a reference to Carney’s background as a central banker. “It never really works out well.”

Click to play video: 'Canada has ‘finished’ internal review of CUSMA: Carney'
Canada has ‘finished’ internal review of CUSMA: Carney
Trending Now

Trump and Carney spoke on Monday, after which Bessent told Fox News that the prime minister “was very aggressively walking back some of the unfortunate remarks he made at Davos.”

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Carney had a different characterization the next day.

“To be absolutely clear, and I said this to the president, I meant what I said in Davos,” Carney told reporters.

The North American trade agreement signed in 2020 during Trump’s first term, but lately the Republican president has expressed indifference to it. Earlier this month, he said, “I don’t really care about it.”

Story continues below advertisement

Bessent, in his CNBC appearance, did say that in the end, “I think we will end up in a good place — may not be a straight line.”

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices