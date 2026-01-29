Alberta to introduce stiffer penalties, regulations for towing industry: ‘This has teeth’

Send this page to someone via email

The province of Alberta is set to impose stiffer regulations and fines in an effort to curb predatory towing practices.

Upcoming changes to the Consumer Protection Act include the requirement for tow operators to “clearly communicate all towing and storage costs and obtain consent before towing begins,” as well as ensure access to a vehicle and personal belongings free of charge.

Violators could face fines ranging from $100,000 to $300,000 or up to two years in jail, according to the province.

Minister of Service Alberta & Red Tape Reduction Dale Nally says it’s the province’s next step in curbing an issue that’s increased in recent years.

“When Albertans are at their most vulnerable, the very idea that these (tow operators) would sweep in with their predatory practices… high pressure sales tactics… and charge them outrageous prices to tow and store their vehicle just wasn’t acceptable,” Nally said.

Nally, along with law enforcement officials and industry experts, says predatory practices skyrocketed in the province after similar requirements were enacted in Ontario nearly two years ago.

“(Ontario) stamped down on it, and what happened was a lot of these bad actors just moved west,” Nally explained.

It spurred a number of changes within the province in the past year, including bylaw adjustments in Calgary and Edmonton and the province creating a 200-metre exclusion zone around accident scenes in August of 2025 that prohibits tow trucks from entering unless requested by police or the driver of the vehicle.

Police in Calgary recently charged a 25-year-old owner of a towing company with multiple counts of fraud in relation to a predatory towing investigation.

But industry experts say the problem has persisted.

“I’m constantly dealing with complaints from our membership on what they can do and how they can prevent people from being victimized,” explained Don Getshcel of the Towing & Recovery Association of Alberta.

“The legitimate towers are the ones that are suffering because we all get lumped into the same basket… as an industry, this is just kind of a black eye.”

Victims have detailed stories to Global News that include exorbitant charges, aggressive behaviour and holding vehicles in impound lots until bills are paid.

“Probably one of the more egregious ones that I saw was a vehicle was tipped over — (a towing operator) flipped it right side up — and the charge was $16,000,” Nally said. “And they didn’t tell them until it was flipped right side up. There was not $16,000 of work done there.”

More than a year ago, the Alberta Motor Association (AMA) launched the Know Before the Tow campaign, aiming to bring awareness to consumer rights when they’re in need of a lift.

AMA president and CEO Michelle Chimko welcomes the changes.

“Clearer rules will help ensure people can feel confident they’ll be treated fairly when they need a tow,” Chimko said.

The province says other changes include:

Requiring invoices with itemized costs and full details of services provided;

Mandating the use of the most direct route for towing;

Providing notification if a vehicle is moved;

Maintaining records of all services and consent obtained.

Exemptions will be in place for situations when towing occurs at the direction of law enforcement, for municipal parking enforcement, or at the direction of private property owners when a vehicle has been left on their property.

“I think we’re going to put these bad actors out of business pretty quickly,” Nally said.