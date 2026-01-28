Police launch investigation into 2nd recipient of Ford government skills development fund

Send this page to someone via email

Another recipient of money from the Ford government — including through its controversial skills development fund — faces a police investigation into transfer payments from the province.

Both the Ontario Provincial Police and Premier Doug Ford’s government confirmed an investigation into Jake’s House for Autistic Children over the funds it received.

The autism charity, which offers mentoring, among other things, has received funds from the Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services and the Ministry of Labour, which administers the skills development fund.

Government records show that in 2024-25, the charity received $1,891,465 from MCCSS and $218,329 from Labour. It was awarded skills development funding in 2023.

The government did not say when it audited payments to the charity, nor what prompted it to escalate the inquiry to the police.

Story continues below advertisement

“Our government expects all organizations [that] receive taxpayer funding to fulfill obligations as outlined in their transfer payment agreements. When those standards are not met, mechanisms are in place to ensure accountability,” a spokesperson wrote in a statement.

“The active OPP investigation into this organization demonstrates that these accountability processes are working. We cannot provide further details of an ongoing OPP investigation.”

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

A police spokesperson said the audit was referred in September 2025 and assigned to officers with the anti-rackets branch.

“The investigation relates to transfer payments from the Ministry of Children, Community and Social Services to Jake’s House for Autistic Children – this would include finances and contracts related to Jake’s House,” they wrote in an email.

“As this is an active and ongoing investigation, we cannot speak to any details at this time.”

Jake’s House did not respond to questions from Global News in time for publication.

In an email to The Trillium, which first reported the story, it said it had “no comment at this time” and that “unsubstantiated claims are libellous.”

A portion of an email quoted by the media outlet added: “Jake’s House remains committed to the autism community moving forward and will continue its efforts in support.”

Story continues below advertisement

2:04 Ford defends embattled labour minister over skills funding

The investigation is the latest escalation in the skills development fund controversy, which is now touched by two police investigations and civil lawsuits.

Earlier this month, the government confirmed it was suing another recipient of skills development funding — Keel Digital Solutions — for how it had handled tens of millions in government funding.

While the majority of the funds referenced in the lawsuit came through a separate contract with the Ministry of Colleges and Universities, $2.7 million related to a skills development fund agreement.

Labour Minister David Piccini has come under sustained fire from opposition parties calling for his resignation, particularly since media reports said one of Keel’s lobbyists is a close friend of Piccini’s.

That heat only increased after the government announced it had referred the results of an audit on Keel’s funding from the Ministry of Colleges and Universities to the Ontario Provincial Police, citing concerns dating back to 2023.

Story continues below advertisement

The organization denies wrongdoing and has not been charged. None of the allegations against it from the provincial government — which it calls “deeply flawed” and “built on misstatements and outright inaccuracies” — have been proven in court.

Separately, the government has filed another legal claim against a youth group that it gave skills development funding.