Crime

Man escapes Toronto jail by impersonating inmate set for release: Toronto police

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted January 27, 2026 3:59 pm
1 min read
Steven Alexander Guzman Marroquin, 32, of Toronto, is shown in this composite of handout photos released by the Toronto Police Service. Police say Guzman Marroquin escaped custody at the Toronto South Detention Centre, on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026. it). View image in full screen
Steven Alexander Guzman Marroquin, 32, of Toronto, is shown in this composite of handout photos released by the Toronto Police Service. Police say Guzman Marroquin escaped custody at the Toronto South Detention Centre, on Monday, Jan. 26, 2026. it). THE CANADIAN PRESS/Handout - Toronto Police Service (Mandatory Cred
Toronto police are asking for help finding a man who they say escaped prison by allegedly impersonating another inmate who was set to be released.

According to police, Steven Alexander Guzman Marroquin impersonated the inmate at the Toronto South Detention Centre on Jan. 26 at 11:58 p.m.

The suspect was fitted with an ankle monitoring device prior to being released, but police say he removed the device at a nearby gas station.

Police say the 32-year-old is now wanted for escaping custody, personating with intent, obstructing a police officer, mischief under $5,000 and theft under $5,000.

Guzman is described as five feet nine inches tall and 200 pounds, with his hair worn in a ponytail. He also has a beard.

A photo of the suspect has been released to help in finding him.

The public is warned that Guzman is dangerous and anyone with information is asked to call 911 and to not approach him.

Click to play video: 'Union concerned about contraband, overdoses in Ontario jails'
Union concerned about contraband, overdoses in Ontario jails
© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

