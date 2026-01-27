Man escapes Toronto jail by impersonating inmate set for release: Toronto police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police are asking for help finding a man who they say escaped prison by allegedly impersonating another inmate who was set to be released.

According to police, Steven Alexander Guzman Marroquin impersonated the inmate at the Toronto South Detention Centre on Jan. 26 at 11:58 p.m.

The suspect was fitted with an ankle monitoring device prior to being released, but police say he removed the device at a nearby gas station.

Police say the 32-year-old is now wanted for escaping custody, personating with intent, obstructing a police officer, mischief under $5,000 and theft under $5,000.

Guzman is described as five feet nine inches tall and 200 pounds, with his hair worn in a ponytail. He also has a beard.

A photo of the suspect has been released to help in finding him.

The public is warned that Guzman is dangerous and anyone with information is asked to call 911 and to not approach him.